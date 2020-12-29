WFT's Daniel Snyder Accused of Corporate Malfeasance, Harassment in Affidavit

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

In an affidavit filed Monday, three Washington Football Team limited partners accused Washington Football Team governor Daniel Snyder of corporate malfeasance.

According to Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic, the partners' advisor, John Moag, also said Snyder harassed him by sending "intruders" to his home as well.

The partners—Dwight Schar, Robert Rothman and Fred Smith—have filed a lawsuit against Snyder in an attempt to force him to accept their attempt to sell their 40 percent stake in the franchise.

Per the Washington Post (h/t Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch), the partners have agreed to sell their stake in the team to Clearlake Capital co-founders Behdad Eghbali and Jose Feliciano for $900 million.

Since the sale would be below market value, Snyder reportedly intends to exercise his right of first refusal, but only for Smith and Rothman's shares, not Schar's.

The partners have reportedly argued that their shares must be purchased together since they have all been offered for sale together.

Moag said the following in the affidavit regarding the "intruders" Snyder allegedly sent to his Baltimore home:

"On Saturday, August 1 at about 8:30 am, my wife, from the lower level of our home in Baltimore, called up to me saying that two strangers were at the front door to see me. At the door I saw two men, wearing no masks, and asked what they needed. I didn't know at the time but have since confirmed that they had been hired by Snyder (who is now under instruction from the NFL to cease these intimidation tactics). In a menacing manner the two flanked me when I stepped out, moving in tandem whenever I shifted. They began, not with introducing who they were, but more provocatively, with 'you're John Moag who is selling part of the [Washington Football Team].' When I asked who they were, instead of identifying themselves, they responded with words to the effect of 'That's not important. We represent a client interested in the [Washington Football Team] and we'd like to know what you are saying about the Redskins[Washington Football Team] and the owner, and what you think of the media about him on the internet.' In no uncertain terms, I ordered them off my property, and later informed my clients about this visit."

Moag also said Snyder was responsible for "long missing financials, breaches of the partnership agreement, and other significant issues," which contributed to the partners' desire to sell their stakes in the WFT.

Moag added: "To say that discovering these improprieties disturbed my clients is an understatement. While there are details to which I am not officially privy to in litigation my clients filed against Snyder for these serious irregularities, a leaked The New York Times story ... cited sources that claim, inaccurately, that my clients were motivated by a desire for distributions. The opposite is true."

Snyder's lawyers have called the affidavit and the allegations made in it by Moag, Schar, Rothman and Smith "scandalous" and "defamatory."

Per Kaplan, all involved in the lawsuit are scheduled to take part in a hearing before a judge Jan. 7 to address allegations that both sides are disobeying court orders by leaking information to the media.