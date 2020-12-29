Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: Position-by-Position Outlook for Finales

0 of 4

Ben Margot/Associated Press

We're entering Week 17 of the NFL season, which means one final shot at a full slate of games for fantasy managers. Whether you're closing out a season-long league or playing daily fantasy sports (DFS), this is your last shot at some of the game's top fantasy standouts until 2021.

OF course, with some teams having little if anything to play for in Week 17, we can reasonably expect some other top stars to sit this one out. Figuring out who will and won't play will be part of the process.

Here, we'll take a dive into each of the major fantasy positions—quarterbacks, running back, wide receiver and tight end—and identify the top plays, potential sleepers and other relevant fantasy info for each.

All rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.