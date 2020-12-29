Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: Position-by-Position Outlook for Finales

Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: Position-by-Position Outlook for FinalesDecember 29, 2020
We're entering Week 17 of the NFL season, which means one final shot at a full slate of games for fantasy managers. Whether you're closing out a season-long league or playing daily fantasy sports (DFS), this is your last shot at some of the game's top fantasy standouts until 2021.
OF course, with some teams having little if anything to play for in Week 17, we can reasonably expect some other top stars to sit this one out. Figuring out who will and won't play will be part of the process.
Here, we'll take a dive into each of the major fantasy positions—quarterbacks, running back, wide receiver and tight end—and identify the top plays, potential sleepers and other relevant fantasy info for each.
All rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Quarterback
1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
2. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
3. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans
4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
5. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans
6. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
7. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
8. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
9. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
10. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
It will be important to stick with players who have something to play for in Week 17. The Kansas City Chiefs, for example, may rest key players like usual must-start quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
"We'll rest some guys," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, per Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star.
Fortunately for fantasy managers, top-tier options like Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens and Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers will have plenty of reasons to compete. The Ravens need to win to guarantee themselves a playoff berth. The Packers can lock up the NFC's No. 1 seed with a win over the Chicago Bears.
Managers should take note that Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff won't play in the finals after undergoing thumb surgery, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky could be a fantastic sleeper option for those looking to replace Mahomes. The Packers aren't a particularly friendly matchup—they've allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks (tied)—but Trubisky has been playing some of the best ball of his career.
Trubisky threw for 265 yards and two touchdowns last with week an interception and a rushing touchdown. He's rostered in 17 percent of Yahoo leagues and 24 percent of ESPN leagues.
Running Back
1. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
2. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
3. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers
4. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears
5. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
6. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
7. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings
8. Jeff Wilson Jr., San Francisco 49ers
9. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles
10. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
11. Melvin Gordon III, Denver Broncos
12. David Johnson, Houston Texans
13. Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins
14. Chris Carson, Seattle SEahawks
15. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
Some top-end RB options also have significant games this week. The Tennessee Titans have to win to secure the AFC South title. This bodes well for Derrick Henry, who is a tremendous play against the Houston Texans.
Houston has allowed the most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.
New Orleans Saints PPR machine Alvin Kamara will also be a solid play against the Carolina Panthers, who have allowed the eighth-most points to running backs. New Orleans still has an outside shot at the No. 1 seed, though it will need help.
There's not much to mention on the sleeper front, though New York Jets running back Frank Gore may be a viable option. He's topped 50 scrimmage yards in each of the last two games and will face a New England Patriots defense that has allowed the 10th-most points to opposing running backs in 2020.
Gore is rostered in 24 percent of Yahoo leagues and 23 percent of ESPN leagues.
Wide Receiver
1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers
2. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons
3. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals
4. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans
5. Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears
6. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
7. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
8. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks
9. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings
11. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans
12. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers
14. Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans
15. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys
16. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams
17. Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills
18. Emmanuel Sanders, New Orleans Saints
19. Marvin Jones Jr., Detroit Lions
20. Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers
As previously mentioned, the Packers need to win to lock up a first-round bye. This means that star wideout Davante Adams can be started with relative confidence. The same is true for Atlanta Falcons standout Calvin Ridley. The Falcons have little to play for but also little reason to rest players as the season comes to an end.
Ridley will face a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that has allowed the 13th-most fantasy points (tied) to opposing wide receivers.
New York Giants wideout Sterling Shepard could be a high-end sleeper for the final week. He had nine catches for 77 yards and a touchdown last week and will face the Dallas Cowboys—who have allowed the most fantasy points to opposing receivers—this week.
If the Giants beat Dallas and the Washington Football Team loses, New York can claim the NFC East title.
Shepard is rostered in just 44 percent of Yahoo leagues and 59 percent of ESPN leagues.
Tight End
1. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders
2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
3. George Kittle, San Francisc0 49ers
4. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers
5. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions
6. Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team
7. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos
8. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins
9. Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10. Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns
With Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce potentially sitting out the finale, Las Vegas Raiders star Darren Waller becomes the top TE play of the week. The centerpiece of the Raiders' passing attack should see plenty of action, even with Las Vegas out of the playoff mix.
Packers tight end Robert Tonyan should also be a strong option this week, as Green Bay looks to lock up the top seed. The Bears haven't been particularly strong against tight ends, allowing the second-most points to the position.
On the sleeper front, consider Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. He had six catches for 53 yards and two touchdowns last week and remains rostered in just 15 percent of Yahoo leagues and 6 percent of ESPN leagues.
*Points allowed and roster percentages from FantasyPros.