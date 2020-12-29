NFL Playoffs 2021: Known AFC, NFC Schedule and Updated Bracket Scenarios

2 of 3

Division Leaders

1. Kansas City (14-1)

2. Buffalo (12-3)

3. Pittsburgh (12-3)

4. Tennessee (10-5)

The only change that would occur in the top three in the AFC would come if the Bills lose to the Dolphins and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns.

The Bills hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Steelers, and if they finish with the same record, the Bills would have the No. 2 seed and the right to host a potential No. 2-versus-No. 3 clash in the divisional round.

The Tennessee Titans need a victory over the Houston Texans to lock up the AFC South. They hold a one-game advantage in divisional record compared to the Colts.

Wild-Card Race

5. Miami (10-5)

6. Baltimore (10-5)

7. Cleveland (10-5)

8. Indianapolis (10-5)

The simplest wild-card scenario features victories by the Dolphins, Browns and Baltimore Ravens.

In that situation, those three franchises would move on to the postseason and the Colts would be left on the outside.

Indianapolis needs to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars and for one of the three teams above it to lose in Week 17.

That could happen since Miami and Cleveland are playing the two teams fighting for the second seed. The motives of the Bills and Steelers may change in Week 17 since the No. 2 spot does not come with a bye. It does come with the right to host two postseason games through.

Baltimore appears to have the easiest path to the postseason, as it faces the Cincinnati Bengals. As long as John Harbaugh's team wins, it will be in the field of seven.

If Miami, Baltimore or Cleveland lose, they would need Indianapolis to stumble versus the Jaguars to remain in the top seven.