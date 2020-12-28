Stephen Gostkowski Placed on COVID-19 List by Titans Ahead of Texans Game

Wade Payne/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans are dealing with uncertainty at the kicker spot heading into their regular-season finale against the Houston Texans.

On Monday, the Titans announced they played kicker Stephen Gostkowski on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

John Glennon of The Athletic noted the Titans may have to turn to kicker Sam Sloman, who is on the practice squad. Sloman went 8-of-11 on field goals and 18-of-21 on extra points for the Los Angeles Rams earlier this season.

