    Stephen Gostkowski Placed on COVID-19 List by Titans Ahead of Texans Game

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 28, 2020
    Tennessee Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski watches during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
    Wade Payne/Associated Press

    The Tennessee Titans are dealing with uncertainty at the kicker spot heading into their regular-season finale against the Houston Texans.

    On Monday, the Titans announced they played kicker Stephen Gostkowski on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 

    John Glennon of The Athletic noted the Titans may have to turn to kicker Sam Sloman, who is on the practice squad. Sloman went 8-of-11 on field goals and 18-of-21 on extra points for the Los Angeles Rams earlier this season.

               

