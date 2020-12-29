NFL Playoff Schedule 2020: Bracket Dates and Updated AFC, NFC Scenarios

1 of 3

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-1; clinched AFC West)

2. Buffalo Bills (12-3; clinched AFC East)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3; clinched AFC North)

4. Tennessee Titans (10-5; AFC South leader)

5. Miami Dolphins (10-5)

6. Baltimore Ravens (10-5)

7. Cleveland Browns (10-5)

On the bubble: Indianapolis Colts (10-5)

(Seeding based on current standings)

There are so many clinching scenarios in the AFC, it would make even Doctor Strange's head hurt.

The Chiefs locked up the No. 1 seed on Sunday when they narrowly defeated the Atlanta Falcons 17-14, thanks to a late missed field goal by Younghoe Koo.

Thanks to their sweep of the New England Patriots on Monday night, the Bills remain in position to lock down the No. 2 seed. If they can defeat the Dolphins in Week 17, it will be theirs; even though the Steelers, who clinched the AFC North, have the same record, the Bills own the head-to-head tiebreaker.

The AFC South remains up for grabs, and whoever wins it will slot into the No. 4 seed. The Titans can do that on Sunday if they beat the Houston Texans or if the Jaguars beat the Colts. The Colts, meanwhile, can clinch the division if they win and the Titans lose.

Things get a bit more complicated in the AFC wild-card race. Miami, Baltimore, Cleveland, Indianapolis and Tennessee are all contenders.

The Dolphins need a win or the Ravens, Browns or Colts to lose.

The Ravens need a win or the Browns or Colts to lose.

The Browns need a win or a Colts loss.

The Colts need a win and the Titans, Dolphins, Browns or Colts to lose.

And finally, the Titans need a win or a Colts loss or a Dolphins loss.

Got all that?