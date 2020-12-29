NFL Playoff Schedule 2020: Bracket Dates and Updated AFC, NFC Scenarios

NFL Playoff Schedule 2020: Bracket Dates and Updated AFC, NFC ScenariosDecember 29, 2020
There's one week left in the 2020 NFL regular season, and a handful of playoff berths remain up for grabs, as well as seeding possibilities.
In the AFC, there are four playoff berths available as only the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills have clinched.
In the NFC, there are three left with the Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers having all punched their ticket to the postseason.
This postseason, there's more playoff action to enjoy as the field has been expanded from 12 teams to 14, seven from each division. That means we'll have six games' worth of action on Wild-Card Weekend on Saturday Jan. 9 and Sunday Jan. 10.
Let's take a look at the full postseason schedule, the current NFL playoff bracket and scenarios for each conference ahead of Week 17's conclusion to the strange and memorable 2020 season.
AFC Playoff Scenarios
1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-1; clinched AFC West)
2. Buffalo Bills (12-3; clinched AFC East)
3. Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3; clinched AFC North)
4. Tennessee Titans (10-5; AFC South leader)
5. Miami Dolphins (10-5)
6. Baltimore Ravens (10-5)
7. Cleveland Browns (10-5)
On the bubble: Indianapolis Colts (10-5)
(Seeding based on current standings)
There are so many clinching scenarios in the AFC, it would make even Doctor Strange's head hurt.
The Chiefs locked up the No. 1 seed on Sunday when they narrowly defeated the Atlanta Falcons 17-14, thanks to a late missed field goal by Younghoe Koo.
Thanks to their sweep of the New England Patriots on Monday night, the Bills remain in position to lock down the No. 2 seed. If they can defeat the Dolphins in Week 17, it will be theirs; even though the Steelers, who clinched the AFC North, have the same record, the Bills own the head-to-head tiebreaker.
The AFC South remains up for grabs, and whoever wins it will slot into the No. 4 seed. The Titans can do that on Sunday if they beat the Houston Texans or if the Jaguars beat the Colts. The Colts, meanwhile, can clinch the division if they win and the Titans lose.
Things get a bit more complicated in the AFC wild-card race. Miami, Baltimore, Cleveland, Indianapolis and Tennessee are all contenders.
The Dolphins need a win or the Ravens, Browns or Colts to lose.
The Ravens need a win or the Browns or Colts to lose.
The Browns need a win or a Colts loss.
The Colts need a win and the Titans, Dolphins, Browns or Colts to lose.
And finally, the Titans need a win or a Colts loss or a Dolphins loss.
Got all that?
NFC Playoff Scenarios
1. Green Bay Packers (12-3; clinched NFC North)
2. New Orleans Saints (11-4; clinched NFC South)
3. Seattle Seahawks (11-4; clinched NFC West)
4. Washington (6-9; NFC East leader)
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-5; clinched playoff berth)
6. Los Angeles Rams (9-6)
7. Chicago Bears (8-7)
On the bubble: Arizona Cardinals (8-7), Dallas Cowboys (6-9), New York Giants (5-10)
(Seeding based on current standings)
In the NFC, three of four divisions have been claimed. The Packers are the kings in the NFC North as of Week 14, the Saints clinched the NFC South by defeating the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day and the Seahawks clinched the NFC West with their 20-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16.
Those three teams are locked into the top three seeds, but who lands where will be determined in Week 17. The Packers control their home-field advantage destiny; all they need to do is beat the Bears. Even if they don't, a Seahaws loss to the 49ers will still get them there.
But if the Packers lose to the Bears and the Seahawks and Saints both win, then the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage belong to New Orleans thanks to its conference record.
The Seahawks still have a chance at the No. 1 seed, too, if the Packers and Saints both lose in Week 17.
The wild NFC East, however, is still up for grabs. After Week 16, the Washington Football Team and the Dallas Cowboys are tied at 6-9, while the New York Giants are right behind at 5-10.
Looking to lock down a wild-card spot are the Rams, Bears and Cardinals.
The Rams need a win or a Bears loss.
The Bears need a win or a Cardinals loss.
The Cardinals need a win and a Bears loss.
All three of those games will take place in the Sunday afternoon late slot.
NFL Playoff Bracket and Schedule
Current AFC Playoff Matchups
Bye: No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs (14-1)
No. 7 Cleveland Browns (10-5) at No. 2 Buffalo Bills (12-3)
No. 6 Baltimore Ravens (10-5) at No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3)
No. 5 Miami Dolphins (10-5) at No. 4 Tennessee Titans (10-5)
Current NFC Playoff Matchups
Bye: No. 1 Green Bay Packers (12-3)
No. 7 Chicago Bears (8-7) at No. 2 New Orleans Saints (11-4)
No. 6 Los Angeles Rams (9-6) at No. 3 Seattle Seahawks (11-4)
No. 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-5) at No. 4 Washington (6-9)
NFL Postseason Schedule
Wild-Card Weekend
Saturday, January 9
1:05 p.m. ET
4:40 p.m. ET
8:15 p.m. ET
Sunday, January 10
1:05 p.m. ET
4:40 p.m. ET
8:15 p.m. ET
Divisional Weekend
Saturday, January 16
Sunday, January 17
Conference Championships
Sunday, January 24
Super Bowl 55
Sunday, February 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay