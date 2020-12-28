John Brown, Josh Thomas, Christian Wade Put on COVID-19 List by Bills

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills put multiple players on the reserve/COVID-19 list prior to Monday's game against the New England Patriots.

Buffalo announced it activated wide receiver John Brown from injured reserve and placed him, along with practice squad safety Josh Thomas and running back Christian Wade, on the list. The announcement explained all three were in close contact with running back T.J. Yeldon, who was placed on the list Sunday.

Brown has not played since a Nov. 15 loss to the Arizona Cardinals because of an ankle injury.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the Bills were not expected to have him for Monday's game even before this announcement, adding it was more likely the receiver would return for a Week 17 contest against the Miami Dolphins.

Expectations were high for Brown coming into the 2020 campaign after he finished the 2019 season with 72 catches for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns. The catches and yards totals were both career-high marks for the seventh-year wideout, and he seemed to have a rapport with quarterback Josh Allen.

However, he has appeared in just eight games this year with 29 catches for 386 yards and two touchdowns.

Fortunately for Buffalo, the addition of Stefon Diggs prior to the season has helped make up for Brown's absence. Cole Beasley has also been impressive and is just 50 yards away from joining Diggs as teammates with 1,000 receiving yards on the season.

The Bills are 11-3 and already clinched the AFC East crown, but having Brown healthy and available for the playoffs would provide another dangerous weapon for Allen when defenses focus on stopping Diggs.