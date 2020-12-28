Dwayne Haskins Released by WFT After Benching for Taylor Heinicke vs. Panthers

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

One day after being benched for Taylor Heinicke, Dwayne Haskins' time with the Washington Football Team has come to an end.

Washington confirmed Monday that it parted ways with the second-year quarterback after Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero first reported the decision.

On Twitter, Haskins wrote that he takes "full responsibility for not meeting the standards of a NFL QB & will become a better man & player because of this experience.”

After Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers, Haskins didn't take part in the usual postgame media session. He finished 14-of-28 with 154 yards, two interceptions and one lost fumble before being benched in the fourth quarter.

As NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano noted, Haskins becomes the latest first-round quarterback bust for the Football Team:

Per Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, Haskins initially declined the chance to speak with reporters when the Football Team's public relations staff approached him and "was unable to get in touch with" him after he left the stadium.

The Football Team named Haskins as the starter against Carolina when Alex Smith was unable to play because of a calf injury. It wasn't clear if the 23-year-old would be eligible to play after he violated the NFL's COVID-19 protocols by attending a party and not wearing a mask.

Per Rapoport, Washington fined Haskins $40,000 and stripped him of his captaincy.

Haskins was expected to be Washington's quarterback of the future after it selected him with the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He struggled in 16 games over the past two seasons, throwing for 2,804 yards, 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.