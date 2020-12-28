NFL Exec on Urban Meyer Rumors: 'It Smells Like He Just Wants Trevor Lawrence'

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

As rumors about Urban Meyer potentially moving to the NFL pick up steam, one team executive thinks the former Ohio State head coach is intrigued by the idea of coaching Trevor Lawrence.

Speaking to Mike Sando of The Athletic, the anonymous executive commented about Meyer possibly being a head coach in the NFL:

"It smells like he just wants Trevor Lawrence," the executive said. "Good for him, and if I were to draft Lawrence, I would look for the best head coach."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday that "at least" two NFL teams contacted Meyer to gauge his interest "in interviewing for—if not accepting—a head-coaching job at the next level."

It's unclear at this point what Meyer's plans might entail, though Schefter did note the 56-year-old "did not dismiss the overtures and is considering whether to make the jump to the NFL."

The rumblings about Meyer to the NFL come after the University of Texas reportedly tried to make a play for him.

Kirk Bohls and Brian Davis of the American Statesman reported on Dec. 6 that Meyer told Texas officials he wasn't interested in pursuing another coaching job due to "health issues." He cited health problems as his reason for retiring from Ohio State after the 2019 Rose Bowl.

If Meyer is interested in coaching Lawrence, his most-likely landing spot would be with the Jacksonville Jaguars. They have already clinched the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Clemson quarterback is widely regarded as the best prospect in this year's class.

Meyer has never been a head coach or an assistant in the NFL. The Ohio native has a 187-32 record as a college head coach between Bowling Green State, Utah, Florida and Ohio State.