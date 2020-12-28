NFL Playoff Standings 2021: Latest Team Records, Updated Postseason Odds

NFL Playoff Standings 2021: Latest Team Records, Updated Postseason OddsDecember 28, 2020
While the NFL playoff race isn't quite settled, it got a lot clearer over the weekend. Seven of the eight divisions have now been won, and the Kansas City Chiefs claimed the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The top seed in the NFC is still unsettled, though, as is the NFC East race and most of the wild-card chases.
The wild-card race is particularly interesting in the AFC, where a 10-win team is going to be left out of the postseason this year. The field isn't quite as strong in the NFC, though it would be foolish to think that a team like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the suddenly-hot Chicago Bears couldn't make a run.
Here, we'll examine the playoff picture heading into Monday night, some of the top playoff-related storylines coming out of the weekend and the latest Super Bowl odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.
Week 16 Playoff Picture Entering MNF
AFC
1. Kansas City Chiefs 14-1 (Z, Y)
2. Pittsburgh Steelers 12-3 (Z)
3. Buffalo Bills 11-3 (Z)
4. Tennessee Titans 10-5
5. Miami Dolphins 10-5
6. Baltimore Ravens 10-5
7. Cleveland Browns 10-5
8. Indianapolis Colts 10-5
NFC
1. Green Bay Packers 12-3 (Z)
2. New Orleans Saints 11-4 (Z)
3. Seattle Seahawks 11-4 (Z)
4. Washington Football Team 6-9
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10-5 (X)
6. Los Angeles Rams 9-6
7. Chicago Bears 8-7
8. Arizona Cardinals 8-7
9. Dallas Cowboys 6-9
13. New York Giants 5-10
*X = clinched playoff spot, Z = clinched division, Y = clinched playoff bye
NFC East Still Up for Grabs
The Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Jalen Hurts-led Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, while the Washington Football Team fell to the Carolina Panthers. The New York Giants also lost, but due to tiebreakers, they still have a shot in the NFC East.
Only the Eagles have been officially eliminated.
Washington has the easiest path to the postseason, as it only needs to win to claim the division and to host a playoff game. However, if the Football Team loses to the Eagles, the winner of the Cowboys-Giants tilt will take home the crown.
It's no surprise that the NFL has decided to go with one of these divisional matchups for the regular-season finale next Sunday night. The league decided to go with Washington and Philadelphia.
This means that either Dallas or New York will be watching along with the rest of the football world to see if they or Washington will be the champion.
Steelers Can Still Earn No. 2 Seed, Close Door on Browns
The Pittsburgh Steelers' stunning comeback over the Indianapolis Colts ended a three-game losing streak and kept the team alive for the AFC's No. 2 seed. While that seed no longer carries a first-round bye, it would guarantee home-field advantage in the divisional round if all of the favored teams win over wild-card weekend.
This could be enough reason for the Steelers to roll with their starters in Week 17, as could the opportunity to keep the Cleveland Browns out of the playoffs. If the Browns lose, they'll need help to make the postseason.
A Cleveland loss and a Colts win would put Indianapolis into the playoffs.
Seeing as how Pittsburgh has already handled both the Browns and the Colts this year, it may not matter to the Steelers which of the two gets a bid. As of now, Pittsburgh has not decided which of its starters will suit up next Sunday.
"We'll ponder those possibilities [Monday]," head coach Mike Tomlin said, per Chris Adamski of TribLive.com.
The Rams Could Potentially Be Without Goff Next Week
Like the Browns, the Los Angeles Rams could be in trouble. They potentially need a win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17 to get a playoff berth. If they lose and the Bears also pick up a win, Arizona and Chicago will claim the final two wild-card spots.
Unfortunately, Los Angeles may have to try winning without starting quarterback Jared Goff, who suffered a dislocated thumb on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.
"I am uncertain," Goff said of his Week 17 status, per ESPN's Lindsey Thiry. "We will see."
While there has been some speculation on whether Goff's thumb is also broken, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, it is.
"n confirming that the bone is broken (and it’s surely something that would have become obvious via post-game X-rays), our source says it’s unclear what that means for next week," Florio wrote.
If Goff can't go, the Rams will be forced to lean on backup John Wolford, who has no regular-season NFL experience.
Updated Super Bowl Odds
Kansas City Chiefs 18-10
Green Bay Packers 21-4
New Orleans Saints 7-1
Buffalo Bills 10-1
Seattle Seahawks 10-1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 11-1
Baltimore Ravens 13-1
Pittsburgh Steelers 22-1
Los Angeles Rams 25-1
Tennessee Titans 28-1
Indianapolis Colts 33-1
Miami Dolphins 50-1
Cleveland Browns 60-1
Chicago Bears 66-1
Arizona Cardinals 75-1
Dallas Cowboys 100-1
Washington Football Team 100-1
New York Giants 150-1
