NFL Playoff Standings 2021: Latest Team Records, Updated Postseason Odds

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

While the NFL playoff race isn't quite settled, it got a lot clearer over the weekend. Seven of the eight divisions have now been won, and the Kansas City Chiefs claimed the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The top seed in the NFC is still unsettled, though, as is the NFC East race and most of the wild-card chases.

The wild-card race is particularly interesting in the AFC, where a 10-win team is going to be left out of the postseason this year. The field isn't quite as strong in the NFC, though it would be foolish to think that a team like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the suddenly-hot Chicago Bears couldn't make a run.

Here, we'll examine the playoff picture heading into Monday night, some of the top playoff-related storylines coming out of the weekend and the latest Super Bowl odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.