NFL Playoff Odds 2021: Super Bowl Lines for AFC, NFC Contenders After Week 16

Even after the Kansas City Chiefs turned in one of their worst performances of the 2020 NFL season, they are still viewed as a significant favorite to win the Super Bowl.

The reigning NFL champion carries the best record in the league and will not have to leave home until the league championship contest.

Kansas City holds a two-game advantage in the overall league standings over the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers and carries much less value on the futures market than the other top teams.

Although the Chiefs are listed at a low price, they could be worth the wager because they are still listed at plus-money.

If you prefer to wager on franchises with longer odds, there are a few emerging contenders that could cash in on their current prices.

Super Bowl Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kansas City (+180; bet $100 to win $180)

Green Bay (+525)

New Orleans (+700)

Buffalo (+1000)

Seattle (+1000)

Tampa Bay (+1100)

Baltimore (+1300)

Pittsburgh (+2200)

Los Angeles Rams (+2500)

Tennessee (+2800)

Indianapolis (+3300)

Miami (+5000)

Cleveland (+6000)

Chicago (+6600)

Arizona (+7500)

Dallas (+10000)

Washington (+10000)

New York Giants (+15000)

It is understandable if you stand by Kansas City as your favorite to win the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs have a single loss inside the division against the Las Vegas Raiders, and they possess road victories over five playoff contenders.

While home-field advantage feels like the edge a conference champion needs to have to reach the Super Bowl, Kansas City's collection of road wins is more impressive.

On Sunday, the Chiefs proved they could win a tight, sloppy game against a much weaker opponent. They pulled out a 17-14 victory over the Atlanta Falcons to secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Since they have defeated two of their potential challengers in the AFC already and a few teams are trending in the wrong direction, Kansas City feels like the safe pick to win back-to-back titles.

Although Baltimore is one of the teams that lost to the Chiefs, it is coming into form at the right time and carries good value on the Super Bowl futures market.

The Ravens have to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17 to qualify for the postseason, so you should not be concerned with their status among the 10-5 teams fighting for AFC wild-card berths.

During their four-game winning streak, the Ravens averaged 37 points and Lamar Jackson worked on spreading the ball around to different wide receivers.

J.K. Dobbins has taken hold of the starting running back job, and the Ravens still have a dominant tight end in Mark Andrews.

If the Ravens put together a few solid defensive showings, they may be able to reach the AFC Championship Game and set up a showdown with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

The NFC title race is much more wide-open, with the Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks separated by one game going into Week 17.

Seattle possesses the highest Super Bowl odds of the trio, and like Baltimore, it is getting hot at the right time after going through some struggles.

Russell Wilson led the Seahawks to the NFC West title on Sunday, and they have five victories in their last six contests.

At the moment, the best team to fade could be the team the Seahawks just defeated. The Los Angeles Rams are not assured of a playoff spot, and Jared Goff is dealing with a thumb injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

If Los Angeles loses to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17 and the Chicago Bears upset the Packers, the Rams would be out of the playoffs.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.

