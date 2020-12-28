NFL Playoffs 2021: Updated AFC, NFC Scenarios Before Monday Night Football

1 of 2

Division Leaders

1. Kansas City (14-1)

2. Pittsburgh (12-3)

3. Buffalo (11-3)

4. Tennessee (10-5)

Buffalo could only be in third place on a temporary basis.

If the AFC East champion downs the New England Patriots, it will bounce back into second place ahead of the final day of the regular season.

If the Bills win that game and their Week 17 clash with Miami, they will be on the opposite side of the bracket to the Kansas City Chiefs, who secured the first-round bye and home-field advantage on Sunday.

The Tennessee Titans are still in the driver's seat to capture the AFC South crown through their better divisional record over the Colts.

If the Titans defeat the Houston Texans in Week 17, they will be the fourth seed and face the best wild-card team.

Wild-Card Race

5. Miami (10-5)

6. Baltimore (10-5)

7. Cleveland (10-5)

8. Indianapolis (10-5)

The wins by Miami and the Baltimore Ravens combined with the defeats suffered by the Browns and Colts altered the complexion of the wild-card race.

The Dolphins moved up to the fifth seed through their last-second win over the Las Vegas Raiders that also eliminated the AFC West squad.

Brian Flores' side holds a superior conference record in comparison to the other wild-card contenders, but it could be left on the outside looking in if it loses to the Buffalo in Week 17 and the other three squads are victorious.

Cleveland also faces a tough Week 17 opponent fighting for the No. 2 seed. If all four wild-card contenders win on Sunday, the Browns would get in courtesy of their head-to-head victory over the Colts.

That is the only tiebreaker the Browns have an advantage in. Miami has a better AFC record and Baltimore is one game ahead in AFC North record.

Baltimore has the easiest scenario in front of it since it needs to beat the four-win Cincinnati Bengals to get in.

The Colts need to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars at home and then hope for help in the divisional and wild-card races.

A win combined with a Tennessee loss to Houston would give the Colts the divisional title. If not, one of the three squads in front of them must lose.