    NFL Playoff Scenarios 2020-21: Wildcard Picture, Postseason Bracket Post-Week 16

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 28, 2020

    Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) celebrates his touchdown run against the Jacksonville Jaguars with teammate tight end Jimmy Graham during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
    Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

    The NFL playoff picture became a bit more clear Sunday as Week 16 began to wind down. 

    Here's how the full playoff picture looks with one week left in the regular season.   

    AFC 

    (in order of current seeding)

    Clinched: 1. Kansas City Chiefs, 2. Pittsburgh Steelers, 3. Buffalo Bills

    Wild-Card Hunt: 4. Tennessee Titans, 5. Miami Dolphins, 6. Baltimore Ravens, 7. Cleveland Browns

    Bubble: No. 8 Indianapolis Colts

    NFC

    (in order of current seeding)

    Clinched: 1. Green Bay Packers, 2. New Orleans Saints, 3. Seattle Seahawks, 5, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Wild-Card Hunt: 4. Washington Football Team, 6. Los Angeles Rams, 7. Chicago Bears

    Bubble: 8. Arizona Cardinals, 11. Dallas Cowboys, 13. New York Giants

    Playoff Matchups

    (If the season ended today)

    AFC

    Bye: Kansas City Chiefs 

    No. 7 Cleveland at No. 2 Pittsburgh

    No. 6 Baltimore at No. 3 Buffalo

    No. 5 Miami at No. 4 Tennessee

    NFC

    Bye: Green Bay Packers

    No. 7 Chicago at No. 2 New Orleans

    No. 6 Los Angeles Rams at No. 3 Seattle

    No. 5 Tampa Bay at No. 4 Washington 

    With a late comeback against the Indianapolis Colts for a 28-24 victory, the Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3 captured the AFC North title and temporarily moved into the AFC's No. 2 seed, pending the outcome of the Buffalo Bills' game against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.

    Pittsburgh's win means the Tennessee Titans can clinch the AFC South with a victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. 

    In Kansas City, a potential game-tying field goal by Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo sailed wide right with four seconds left in regulation to lock up the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the Chiefs (14-1). Kansas City will begin the postseason with a hard-earned bye week after a 17-14 win.

    The victory also clinched home-field advantage for the Chiefs.

    On the other side of the bracket, the Chicago Bears (8-7) moved into the No. 7 seed and continue to control their own destiny after knocking off the Jacksonville Jaguars. The loss locked the Jags into the No. 1 overall pick for the 2021 draft.

    A victory over the Los Angeles Rams clinched the NFC West for the Seattle Seahawks to close out the afternoon slate.

    The Washington Football Team, meanwhile, missed an opportunity to clinch the NFC East after falling to the Carolina Panthers at home.

