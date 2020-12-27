NFL Playoff Scenarios 2020-21: Wildcard Picture, Postseason Bracket Post-Week 16

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

The NFL playoff picture became a bit more clear Sunday as Week 16 began to wind down.

Here's how the full playoff picture looks with one week left in the regular season.

AFC

(in order of current seeding)

Clinched: 1. Kansas City Chiefs, 2. Pittsburgh Steelers, 3. Buffalo Bills

Wild-Card Hunt: 4. Tennessee Titans, 5. Miami Dolphins, 6. Baltimore Ravens, 7. Cleveland Browns

Bubble: No. 8 Indianapolis Colts

NFC

(in order of current seeding)

Clinched: 1. Green Bay Packers, 2. New Orleans Saints, 3. Seattle Seahawks, 5, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Wild-Card Hunt: 4. Washington Football Team, 6. Los Angeles Rams, 7. Chicago Bears

Bubble: 8. Arizona Cardinals, 11. Dallas Cowboys, 13. New York Giants

Playoff Matchups

(If the season ended today)

AFC

Bye: Kansas City Chiefs

No. 7 Cleveland at No. 2 Pittsburgh

No. 6 Baltimore at No. 3 Buffalo

No. 5 Miami at No. 4 Tennessee

NFC

Bye: Green Bay Packers

No. 7 Chicago at No. 2 New Orleans

No. 6 Los Angeles Rams at No. 3 Seattle

No. 5 Tampa Bay at No. 4 Washington

With a late comeback against the Indianapolis Colts for a 28-24 victory, the Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3 captured the AFC North title and temporarily moved into the AFC's No. 2 seed, pending the outcome of the Buffalo Bills' game against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.

Pittsburgh's win means the Tennessee Titans can clinch the AFC South with a victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

In Kansas City, a potential game-tying field goal by Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo sailed wide right with four seconds left in regulation to lock up the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the Chiefs (14-1). Kansas City will begin the postseason with a hard-earned bye week after a 17-14 win.

The victory also clinched home-field advantage for the Chiefs.

On the other side of the bracket, the Chicago Bears (8-7) moved into the No. 7 seed and continue to control their own destiny after knocking off the Jacksonville Jaguars. The loss locked the Jags into the No. 1 overall pick for the 2021 draft.

A victory over the Los Angeles Rams clinched the NFC West for the Seattle Seahawks to close out the afternoon slate.

The Washington Football Team, meanwhile, missed an opportunity to clinch the NFC East after falling to the Carolina Panthers at home.