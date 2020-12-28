Fantasy Football Week 17: Final Rankings, Projections, Early Waiver-Wire Tips

Fantasy Football Week 17: Final Rankings, Projections, Early Waiver-Wire TipsDecember 28, 2020
Most fantasy football leagues are done by Week 16 in order to avoid Week 17, which typically features starters sitting due to injury and/or rest prior to teams' postseason runs.
However, some leagues' playoffs do extend that far, with championship battles taking place during that week. In addition, daily fantasy contests are still in action.
In advance of the presumed Week 17 chaos, here's a look at the top-10 rankings for quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end in addition to waiver-wire targets and projections.
A quick note that the Kansas City Chiefs are not featured on any top-10 list due to the possibility that the team rests its starters prior to the playoffs.
In addition, all waiver-wire targets were available to be rostered in 50 percent or more of Yahoo Fantasy Football leagues as of Sunday, Dec. 27.
Quarterback
1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (vs. MIA)
2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (at CIN)
3. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (at SF)
4. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (at CHI)
5. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. WFT)
6. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (at LAR)
7. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (at HOU)
8. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans (vs. TEN)
9. Cam Newton, New England Patriots (vs. NYJ)
10. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (at DET)
Waiver-Wire Target: Denver Broncos QB Drew Lock (vs. LV)
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock draws a fantasy-friendly matchup when he takes on a Las Vegas Raiders team that has allowed 26 or more points in each of its last six games. The Raiders entered Week 16 having allowed the NFL's fourth-most points per game.
Las Vegas dominated Denver 37-12 in the last outing between the two and picked off Lock four times, but that Raiders defense looks nothing like the unit that has taken the field for the past month-and-a-half. The Silver and Black notably allowed Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to come off the bench and throw for 182 yards and one touchdown in just under 10 minutes en route to a 26-25 loss on Saturday.
Lock isn't a great fantasy producer, but he's had a few big games, including a four-touchdown outing against the Carolina Panthers two weeks ago. Look for him to end on a high note versus Vegas.
Projection: 275 passing yards, 2 TD; 20 rushing yards
Running Back
1. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (at CAR)
2. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans (at HOU)
3. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers (at CHI)
4. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers (at KC)
5. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings (at DET)
6. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears (vs. GB)
7. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. WFT)
8. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts (vs. JAX)
9. Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos (vs. LV)
10. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders (at DEN)
Waiver-Wire Target: Jaguars RB Dare Ogunbowale (at IND)
This pick is contingent on the health of regular Jaguars starting running back James Robinson, who missed Week 16 against the Chicago Bears with a left ankle injury.
It makes little sense for Jacksonville to rush the star back, especially with the team playing out the string of a 1-14 season.
That could put Dare Ogunbowale in position to pick up a ton of work. Ogunbowale took over for Robinson in a 41-17 loss to the Chicago Bears and had 17 touches for 78 yards. He didn't find the end zone but was the clear feature back.
Ogunbowale has also proved able to handle pass-catching duties: He notably caught 35 passes for 286 yards last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Jags will be significant underdogs against the 10-5 Indianapolis Colts, who are fighting for a playoff berth. They may find themselves in position to be throwing more to make up a deficit, and if so, Ogunbowale could receive more looks in the passing game. From a fantasy perspective, that's hugely beneficial for players who roster him in point-per-reception leagues.
Projection: 60 rushing yards; 5 catches, 35 receiving yards
Wide Receiver
1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers (at CHI)
2. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills (vs. MIA)
3. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks (at SF)
4. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans (at HOU)
5. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings (at DET)
6. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals (at LAR)
7. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams (vs. ARI)
8. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings (at DET)
9. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks (at SF)
10. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans (vs. TEN)
Waiver-Wire Target: Falcons WR Russell Gage (at TB)
Ignore the fact that Russell Gage had a quiet game (four catches, 23 yards) against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
He's still the Falcons' No. 2 wideout behind top pass-catcher Calvin Ridley with Julio Jones out due to injury. Jones hasn't played since Dec. 6 with a hamstring ailment, and it makes no sense for the 4-11 Falcons to bring him back for the finale with playoff dreams long gone.
That should open up more snaps for Gage, who had 14 catches, 201 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games prior to Sunday.
Gage has been a featured member of the Falcons offense even with Jones in the lineup. He's averaged over six targets per game over the entire season and saw 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 20. Gage will see the Bucs again on Sunday.
Tampa Bay has a stingy defense, but the volume should be there for Gage to make a difference.
Projection: 6 catches, 70 yards
Tight End
1. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders (at DEN)
2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens (at CIN)
3. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos (vs. LV)
4. Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team (at PHI)
5. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions (vs. MIN)
6. Evan Engram, New York Giants (vs. DAL)
7. Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers (at CLE)
8. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. WFT)
9. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers (at CHI)
10. Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans (at HOU)
Waiver-Wire Target: Bills TE Dawson Knox (vs. MIA)
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox has become a more featured member of the team's passing game of late. He saw seven targets against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14 and grabbed a pair of passes for 36 yards and a touchdown against the Denver Broncos in Week 15.
Knox and the Bills haven't played their Week 16 game yet, with a visit at the New England Patriots scheduled for Monday. They'll finish the regular season at home against the Miami Dolphins.
However, Knox is clearly TE1 in Buffalo. He shared time with Tyler Kroft earlier this season, but the Bills have routinely placed Kroft on the team's inactive list of late. The other two tight ends are blocking specialist Lee Smith and the little-used Reggie Gilliam, making Knox the clear pass-catching option at tight end.
Look for him to continue his late-season surge against Miami, which just allowed five catches and 112 yards against Raiders tight end Darren Waller on Saturday.
Projection: 4 catches, 40 yards