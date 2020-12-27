NFL Scores Week 16: AFC, NFC Playoff Picture, Standings and Results

0 of 5

Don Wright/Associated Press

Week 16 is underway, and the NFL playoff picture is starting to solidify. It started with the New Orleans Saints clinching the NFC South on Friday and continued Saturday and here on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers secured a playoff berth, while the Las Vegas Raiders were officially eliminated.

In the early afternoon on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers locked up the AFC North, the Cleveland Browns' playoff hopes took a massive hit, and the Baltimore Ravens reentered the wild-card picture. The Chicago Bears kept their playoff hopes alive, while the Colts' playoff hopes fell.

The Kansas City Chiefs secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Here, we'll run down the full results from Week 16, examine the top playoff-related storylines and dig into the current conference standings.