NFL Scores Week 16: AFC, NFC Playoff Picture, Standings and Results

Week 16 is underway, and the NFL playoff picture is starting to solidify. It started with the New Orleans Saints clinching the NFC South on Friday and continued Saturday and here on Sunday.
On Saturday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers secured a playoff berth, while the Las Vegas Raiders were officially eliminated.
In the early afternoon on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers locked up the AFC North, the Cleveland Browns' playoff hopes took a massive hit, and the Baltimore Ravens reentered the wild-card picture. The Chicago Bears kept their playoff hopes alive, while the Colts' playoff hopes fell.
The Kansas City Chiefs secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Here, we'll run down the full results from Week 16, examine the top playoff-related storylines and dig into the current conference standings.
Week 16 Results, Top Fantasy Performers
New Orleans Saints 52, Minnesota Vikings 33
Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints: 155 rushing yards, 6 TDs, 3 receptions, 17 receiving yards (56.20 points)
Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings: 291 passing yards, 3 TDs (23.64 points)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 47, Detroit Lions 7
Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 348 passing yards, 4 TDs (29.92 points)
Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 10 receptions, 181 yards, 2 TDs (40.10 points)
San Francisco 49ers 20, Arizona Cardinals 12
Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, San Francisco 49ers: 183 rushing yards, 1 reception, 21 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD (27.40 points)
Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals: 7 receptions, 76 yards (14.60 points)
Miami Dolphins 26, Las Vegas Raiders 25
Myles Gaskin, RB, Miami Dolphins: 87 rushing yards, 5 receptions (33.90 points, 82 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs
Kansas City Chiefs 17, Atlanta Falcons 14
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs: 278 passing yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 21 rushing yards (20.22 points)
Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs: seven receptions, 100 yards, 1 TD (23.00 points)
Chicago Bears 41, Jacksonville Jaguars 17
Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Chicago Bears: 265 passing yards, 2 TD, 1 INT, 10 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD (24.60 points)
David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears: 95 rushing yards, 1 TD, 2 receptions, 26 receiving yards (20.10 points)
Baltimore Ravens 27, New York Giants 13
Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens: 183 passing yards, 2 TDs, 80 rushing yards, 1 fumble (21.32 points)
Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants: 9 receptions, 77 yards, 1 TD (22.70 points)
Cincinnati Bengals 37, Houston Texans 31
Samaje Perine, RB, Cincinnati Bengals: 95 rushing yards, 2 TDs, 4 receptions, 41 receiving yards (29.60 points)
Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans: 324 passing yards, 3TDs, 38 rushing yards, 1 fumble (26.76 points)
Pittsburgh Steelers 28, Indianapolis Colts 24
Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers: 342 passing yards, 3 TDs, -1 rushing yard (25.58 points)
JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: 9 receptions, 96 yards, 1 TD (24.60 points)
New York Jets 23, Cleveland Browns 16
Jamison Crowder, WR, New York Jets: 7 receptions, 92 yards, 1 TD, 14 rushing yards, 43 passing yards, 1 passing TD
Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns: 28 yards, 1 TD, 6 receptions, 38 receiving yards (18.60 points)
Saints and Bucs In, Raiders out
The Saints needed a win on Friday to lock up the NFC South. They got it thanks to a dominant performance from running back Alvin Kamara. He now holds a piece of the NFL record of six rushing touchdowns in the same game.
The Buccaneers, meanwhile, were able to secure a playoff spot on Saturday afternoon. Their game against the Detroit Lions was never in doubt, as quarterback Tom Brady threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns—in the first half.
Tampa is locked into a wild-card spot, and the Bucs will happily take the postseason opportunity.
"I’ve been a 6 seed, gone all the way to the Super Bowl and won it right here in this stadium, so anything is possible," head coach Bruce Arians said, per Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk.com.
The Raiders were close to keeping their playoff hopes alive, as they scored a go-ahead field goal with less than a minute remaining. However, Ryan Fitzpatrick delivered a little magic for the Miami Dolphins, and Miami won on a go-ahead field goal of its own.
Miami remains in the AFC wild-card race.
Bears Surge, Colts Stumble While Chiefs and Steelers Clinch
Mitchell Trubisky has been playing like a different quarterback since being reinserted as the Bears starter, and Chicago has now won three in a row. Trubisky wasn't perfect on Sunday—he threw another red-zone interception—but the Bears dominated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half to continue controlling their own destiny.
The Colts, meanwhile, stumbled through the second half of their game. Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers mounted an epic comeback. Pittsburgh's win locked up the AFC North and heavily impacted the AFC wild-card race.
Indianapolis no longer controls its destiny in the chase.
Pittsburgh still has a shot at the No. 2 seed in the conference, though the lack of a first-round bye for the second seed lightens its significance.
Kansas City will have a first-round bye after moving to 14-1 on Sunday. It wasn't a particularly impressive win over the Atlanta Falcons, but the Chiefs survived and can now afford to rest their starters in the season finale against Los Angeles Chargers.
Browns Are in Trouble
The Browns got their 10th win of the season in Week 15. Now, they're in real danger of missing the postseason. Their loss to the now 2-13 New York Jets dropped the Browns to the seventh seed in the AFC and bring up a win-or-go-home scenario for Week 17.
With the No. 2 seed still in play for Pittsburgh, the Browns cannot count on the Steelers resting their starters in the finale.
If there's a silver lining to be found in Cleveland's loss, it's that the Browns were about as far from full strength as a team could be at this point in the season.
On Saturday, Cleveland lost its top four wide receivers and two starting linebackers to the reserve/COVID-19 list. Left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. was then ruled out with an undisclosed illness—though he continues to test negative for COVID-19.
With a serious lack of receiver help, quarterback Baker Mayfield struggled to move the ball with consistency, while the Jets were able to clamp down on the running game. The Steelers may be able to use the same approach in Week 17 if Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins and the rest of the Cleveland receiving corps are not able to come off the close-contact list in the next week.
Unless the Colts somehow fall to the Jaguars next week, 10 wins isn't going to get Cleveland into the postseason.
AFC, NFC Standings
AFC
1. Kansas City Chiefs 14-1 (Z, Y)
2. Pittsburgh Steelers 12-3 (Z)
3. Buffalo Bills 11-3 (Z)
4. Tennessee Titans 10-4
5. Miami Dolphins 10-5
6. Baltimore Ravens 10-5
7. Cleveland Browns 10-5
8. Indianapolis Colts 10-5
9. Las Vegas Raiders 7-8
10. New England Patriots 6-8
11. Denver Broncos 5-9
12. Los Angeles Chargers 5-9
13. Cincinnati Bengals 4-10-1
14. Houston Texans 4-11
15. New York Jets 2-13
16. Jacksonville Jaguars 1-14
NFC
1. Green Bay Packers 11-3 (Z)
2. New Orleans Saints 11-4 (Z)
3. Seattle Seahawks 10-4 (X)
4. Washington Football Team 6-8
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10-5 (X)
6. Los Angeles Rams 9-5
7. Chicago Bears 8-7
8. Arizona Cardinals 8-7
9. Minnesota Vikings 6-9
10. San Francisco 49ers 6-9
11. Dallas Cowboys 5-9
12. Detroit Lions 5-10
13. New York Giants 5-10
14. Philadelphia Eagles 4-9-1
15. Carolina Panthers 4-10
16. Atlanta Falcons 4-11
*X=clinched playoff spot, Z=clinched division, Z=clinched playoff bye.