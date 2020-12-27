    Chiefs Rumors: Mike Kafka Joins Eric Bieniemy as KC Coaches Drawing HC Interest

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 27, 2020
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy greets a player during the second half of the team's AFC championship NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Kansas City, Mo. One year ago, Bieniemy and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh missed out on the coaching carousel despite being coordinators of the two Super Bowl teams. The two figure to be near the top of many of the lists of possible head coaching candidates again this offseason when the NFL is hoping some new rules lead to more opportunities for minority coaches. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
    Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

    Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has long been considered worthy of a promotion in the NFL, and he isn't the only Chiefs staffer drawing significant outside interest.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that Bieniemy "is expected to be a favorite to land a head-coaching job" and that Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka "also is coveted and expected to be in the mix" for various coaching vacancies.

    There would be a cruel level of irony in Kafka getting a gig before Bieniemy, whom many believe has been overlooked in coaching searches for years. The Undefeated's Jason Reid argued in January how the 51-year-old's failure to get an opportunity outside of Kansas City is indicative of the NFL's lack of diversity on the sideline.

    It seems highly improbable Bieniemy goes another offseason without taking the step up. The Chiefs are on pace to finish first in total yards for the second time in his three years as offensive coordinator. Their 31.1 points per game are also tied for first.

    To see Kafka mentioned in relation to a head-coaching job is somewhat surprising, but his stock has risen quickly since he joined Kansas City as an offensive quality control coach in February 2017. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported in January the Philadelphia Eagles were looking at the 33-year-old as a possible offensive coordinator candidate:

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Chiefs own the league's best record (13-1) and look primed to make another Super Bowl run. The downside of their success is that their best assistants will inevitably get poached.

    Luckily for Kansas City, teams can't do the same thing to Patrick Mahomes.

    Related

      Three Possible Chiefs Playoff Matchups

      Three Possible Chiefs Playoff Matchups
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Three Possible Chiefs Playoff Matchups

      via Overtime Heroics

      Browns Trying to Get WRs Ready

      Cleveland held a walk-through in the parking garage this morning to try and get their new starting WRs up to speed

      Browns Trying to Get WRs Ready
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Browns Trying to Get WRs Ready

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Haskins Starting Again Today

      Washington will start Dwayne Haskins vs. Panthers today, ‘Alex Smith wasn’t quite ready’ (Rapoport)

      Haskins Starting Again Today
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Haskins Starting Again Today

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Jags Becoming More Attractive

      JAX's HC and GM jobs have become NFL's most 'attractive' openings with team set up to earn No. 1 overall pick (Schefter)

      Jags Becoming More Attractive
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jags Becoming More Attractive

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report