Chiefs Rumors: Mike Kafka Joins Eric Bieniemy as KC Coaches Drawing HC Interest

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has long been considered worthy of a promotion in the NFL, and he isn't the only Chiefs staffer drawing significant outside interest.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that Bieniemy "is expected to be a favorite to land a head-coaching job" and that Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka "also is coveted and expected to be in the mix" for various coaching vacancies.

There would be a cruel level of irony in Kafka getting a gig before Bieniemy, whom many believe has been overlooked in coaching searches for years. The Undefeated's Jason Reid argued in January how the 51-year-old's failure to get an opportunity outside of Kansas City is indicative of the NFL's lack of diversity on the sideline.

It seems highly improbable Bieniemy goes another offseason without taking the step up. The Chiefs are on pace to finish first in total yards for the second time in his three years as offensive coordinator. Their 31.1 points per game are also tied for first.

To see Kafka mentioned in relation to a head-coaching job is somewhat surprising, but his stock has risen quickly since he joined Kansas City as an offensive quality control coach in February 2017. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported in January the Philadelphia Eagles were looking at the 33-year-old as a possible offensive coordinator candidate:

The Chiefs own the league's best record (13-1) and look primed to make another Super Bowl run. The downside of their success is that their best assistants will inevitably get poached.

Luckily for Kansas City, teams can't do the same thing to Patrick Mahomes.