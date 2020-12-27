Report: Jaguars 'Attractive Destination' for GMs, HCs; Jerry Reese Interviewed

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly have become a destination of interest for potential general managers and head coaches ahead of the 2021 offseason.

ESPN's Adam Schefter, citing sources, reported Sunday morning that "general manager and potential head coaching candidates are paying close attention" to the Jaguars because "Jacksonville's GM and head coaching jobs have become much more attractive to candidates, who have talked about what an opportunity it would be to work with projected top draft pick Trevor Lawrence."

Jerry Reese, who won two Super Bowls as general manager of the New York Giants, is among the candidates for the vacancy at the position with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Reese has already interviewed with the Jaguars, who are looking to replace Dave Caldwell. Caldwell, who was hired as general manager in January 2013, was fired Nov. 29 when the team was 1-10, the third year in a row with at least 10 losses.

Reese was long-tenured in the Giants organization, joining the club in 1994 and working as a scout before he was named director of player personnel in 2004. His teams knocked off the New England Patriots in Super Bowls XLII and XLVI.

He was fired alongside head coach Ben McAdoo when the team started the 2017 season 2-10, departing with a 91-85 record in 11 seasons as general manager.

"Jerry was an excellent GM," one executive told Rapoport. "It's crazy to me he hasn't been hired again."

Per Rapoport, Reese has been in the running for jobs as general manager and at other personnel positions since he was let go by the Giants but reportedly has no interest in filling a role besides general manager, though he could also find a home with the Carolina Panthers, working with his former assistant coach Matt Rhule.

Whoever locks up the job in Jacksonville will inherit a team that has tied a franchise record with 13 straight losses, but in addition to the potential for the No. 1 pick, the Jaguars have 11 selections in the draft and nearly $100 million in cap space.

Jacksonville has at least two other candidates for the job, according to Schefter, as former Texans general manager Rick Smith and ESPN analyst Louis Riddick have interviewed.