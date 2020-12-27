NFL Rumors: Urban Meyer Contacted by 'At Least 2 Teams'; Lions, Jaguars Linked

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Whenever a notable college football program might be looking for a head coach, Urban Meyer inevitably becomes part of the conversation. However, a move to the NFL could beckon for the three-time national champion.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Meyer has been contacted by "at least two teams" to see if he "would be interested in interviewing for—if not accepting—a head coaching job."

Schefter added: "Meyer, according to a source connected to one of those teams, did not dismiss the overtures and is considering whether to make the jump to the NFL. He intends to make a decision in the next week, before the NFL regular season is over, and teams are expecting to hear his decision in the coming days."

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported Meyer "could receive serious consideration" from the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of the 2021 NFL season.

Meyer stepped down from Florida after the 2009 season because of health concerns, and the same reason played a role in his decision to walk away from Ohio State in December 2018.

Working in the NFL would obviously require a significant commitment from the 56-year-old but wouldn't place the same kind of demands on him during the offseason.

"Sources who have spoken to Meyer believe he wants to make sure that, if he decides to make the jump to the NFL level, he is prepared to fully immerse himself in a new world," Schefter reported.

Meyer's resume at the college level makes him an obvious target for NFL teams. He has a 187-32 career record, delivering at each of his four stops. Bowling Green won 17 games over two seasons, and Utah posted an unbeaten record within two years of his arrival. Florida and Ohio State reached the pinnacle of college football.

Speculation arose toward the conclusion of the 2019 NFL season, when Meyer attended a Washington Football Team game and was seated alongside WFT quarterback Alex Smith, who was one of his players at Utah. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin said Meyer was in attendance to watch him and former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Were he to join the Lions or Jaguars, Meyer might struggle to enjoy the kind of immediate success he's used to. Detroit and Jacksonville rank 31st and 32nd in total defense, the latter having steadily dismantled what was one of the NFL's best defenses.

The 1-13 Jags are at least poised to land Clemson star Trevor Lawrence in the 2021 draft—assuming he declares—since they're on pace to have the No. 1 overall pick. The Lions, meanwhile, might have to seriously consider the future of Matthew Stafford, who turns 33 in February and has three years left on his current deal.