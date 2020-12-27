Ravens Reportedly Fined $250K by NFL for COVID-19 Violations

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The NFL fined the Baltimore Ravens $250,000 for their COVID-19 outbreak earlier this season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Ravens didn't, however, have to forfeit a draft pick, a punishment levied against both the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.