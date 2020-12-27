    Ravens Reportedly Fined $250K by NFL for COVID-19 Violations

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 27, 2020

    A Baltimore Ravens helmet is seen on the field prior to an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    The NFL fined the Baltimore Ravens $250,000 for their COVID-19 outbreak earlier this season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

    The Ravens didn't, however, have to forfeit a draft pick, a punishment levied against both the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints.

              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

