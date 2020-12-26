49ers' C.J. Beathard: Win on 1st Anniversary of Brother's Death Meant Everything

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard helped lead his team to a 20-12 upset over the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday in Glendale.

The victory came just over one year after C.J.'s younger brother, Clayton, was fatally stabbed in downtown Nashville, Tennessee.

After the game, Beathard spoke about what the win meant to him.

"It means more than I can really put into words," Beathard said, per David Lombardi of The Athletic.

"With everything I've been through and it being the one-year anniversary of my brother's passing, I couldn't write a script any better than this."

Beathard completed 13 of 22 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

Clayton Beathard and Paul Trapeni III were killed during an altercation outside The Dogwood bar and grill in Nashville on Dec. 21, 2019, per Metro Police. Michael Mosley was arrested and charged with one count of attempted criminal homicide and two counts of criminal homicide.

Nashville Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Don Aaron said the fight began after Mosley allegedly made "unwanted advances" toward a woman who was with Beathard and Trapeni at the bar, per Bill Hutchinson of ABC News.

"[Mosley's] actions led to a verbal dispute initially inside the bar, which led then to a physical fight outside the bar. The fight traveled across the street from the bar," Aaron said.

"During the fight, the investigation shows that Mosley was armed with a sharp object and during that fight, the two victims were fatally stabbed. Their friend, a 21-year-old, was also injured."

Beathard spoke to reporters via Zoom on Wednesday regarding the emotional toll and aftermath of his brother's death, per Barry Werner of Touchdown Wire.

"Me and my family have been through a lot. I think it's tested our faith for sure in a lot of ways. And yeah, I think that I've really matured as a person, just not only my person, but in my faith. I've put things into perspective with what happened to my brother a year ago, it's put a lot of things into perspective and what matters in life.

"You truly never know when your last day is going to be, so it's trying to be a light to people and go out every day, whether it be second-string, third-string, first-string, going out and enjoying and having fun each day and doing the best that you can with a good attitude and all that kind of stuff because at the end of the day, that's all you can do."

Beathard, 27, has been in the NFL for four seasons, all with the 49ers. He went to the University of Iowa before San Francisco took him 104th overall in the 2017 draft.