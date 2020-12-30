    Jags' James Robinson Out vs. Colts; Mike Glennon to Start over Gardner Minshew

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 30, 2020

    Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (30) in action in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Vikings defeated the Jaguars 27-24. (AP Photo/David Berding)
    David Berding/Associated Press

    Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson will miss Sunday's finale against the Indianapolis Colts

    Head coach Doug Marrone confirmed an ankle injury will keep Robinson out. Quarterback Mike Glennon will also start ahead of Gardner Minshew II.

    Glennon was under center for Jacksonville's 41-17 loss to the Chicago Bears on Dec. 27, throwing for 211 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

    Little has gone right for the Jaguars in 2020. They beat the Indianapolis Colts in their opening game before losing 14 straight. Jacksonville fired general manager David Caldwell on Nov. 29, and Marrone might be the next to go. A new starting quarterback will also clearly arrive in the offseason.

    The Jags at least seem to have their running back of the future in Robinson.

    An undrafted free agent, the former Illinois State star has run for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns. He has also caught 49 passes for 344 yards and three scores.

    Robinson missed Jacksonville's Week 16 encounter. At the time, he had accounted for just under 79 percent of the team's rushing attempts, illustrating how much the offense has leaned on him.

    Losing Robinson for another game is an obvious blow to the Jaguars, who are likely counting down the days until they can use the top pick in April's draft.    

