    Bengals' Joe Burrow Posts Video Update on Knee Injury Rehab After Surgery

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 25, 2020
    Alerted 17m ago in the B/R App

    Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) points to the team bench during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Al Drago)
    Al Drago/Associated Press

    Injury rehab for Joe Burrow doesn't stop, even on Christmas Day.

    The Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback shared a video in which he was walking without crutches as he continues to recover from a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee:

    Rehabilitation can often be the most difficult aspect of an injury for an athlete because it requires months of gradual, repetitive workouts. And there really isn't a way to accelerate the process without risking a significant setback.

    Burrow was getting the itch Monday night as the Bengals beat the Pittsburgh Steelers:

    Seeing the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner make progress is an encouraging sign, but it will be a long time before he can actually play again. He could be out for as much as 12 months because of the severity of his injury.

    Burrow last played Nov. 22 in a loss to the Washington Football Team, and a full year out of action would keep him away for a majority of the 2021 season.

    Celebrating the small victories is one way to make rehab a little more tolerable, so Friday's video represents a great milestone for Burrow.

