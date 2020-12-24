    Falcons' Calvin Ridley Responds to Tweet Suggesting D.J. Moore Is the Better WR

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIDecember 25, 2020

    Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) walks the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Atlanta. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 31-27. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
    Danny Karnik/Associated Press

    Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley didn't agree with a tweet that suggested he was the second-best wide receiver taken in his draft class after D.J. Moore.

    The tweet was basic enough, laying out some facts about both players. 

    Ridley, who was 24 when he was drafted at No. 26 by the Atlanta Falcons in 2018, has added an average of 79.2 yards in 26 games through the past two seasons, compared to Moore, who was selected by the Carolina Panthers two picks earlier. 

    Moore, who turns 24 in April, has averaged 79.6 yards through 28 games. 

    Both players have added 9.6 yards per target. 

    There was a simple response from Ridley.

    Even if Moore might take his carries 0.4 yards longer than Ridley, the latter pick has a higher success rate. He has a 65.1 catching percentage with 16 touchdowns through the last two seasons, while Moore's is just 61.6 percent with eight scores. 

    In just their mid-20s, both players should have plenty of time to pad their stats and settle the argument.

