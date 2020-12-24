Michael Vick Discusses Racism at QB Spot in NFL: 'No More Irrational Thinking'

Chris O' Meara/Associated Press

Throughout history, the position of quarterback in the NFL has been an overwhelmingly white position. Black quarterbacks were not given the same opportunities, often facing racially-tinged skepticism and double standards.

But as the position becomes increasingly diverse—a record 10 Black quarterbacks opened the 2020 season as a starter—Michael Vick is optimistic about the issue of race at the position.

"Racism don't exist in the NFL when it comes to the quarterback position anymore," Vick said on the Huddle and Flow podcast. "I don't know if it did in the past, we can only go off what we've seen. We look around, and it's like...it's no more irrational thinking when it comes to that. General managers and owners, they don't see color; they see productivity."

Vick became the first Black quarterback to be drafted No. 1 overall in the 2001 NFL draft. He has since been joined by JaMarcus Russell (2007), Cam Newton (2011), Jameis Winston (2015) and Kyler Murray (2019).

The quarterback position remains disproportionately white in comparison to the rest of the NFL. Around 70 percent of NFL players are Black, but around 68 percent of the league's starting quarterbacks in Week 15 were white. Justin Fields and Trey Lance, projected first-round picks in the 2021 NFL draft, may add two more Black starters among quarterbacks next season.

The disparity is even starker among coaches and positions of upper management, which remain overwhelmingly white.

No NFL franchises are owned by a Black person.

So while there has been progress, there is still work to be done for the NFL in terms of race.