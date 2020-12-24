    Ron Rivera Wonders 'What If' Cam Newton Stayed Healthy with Panthers

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 24, 2020

    Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera walking on the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
    Susan Walsh/Associated Press

    As he prepares for his first game against the Panthers since being fired by the franchise, Ron Rivera wonders if he'd still be in Carolina if Cam Newton stayed healthy. 

    "I do. I honestly do," Rivera told reporters. "He's the kind of guy that when he was healthy and things were rolling, man, the momentum would build."

    After winning the NFL MVP and leading the Panthers to a Super Bowl berth in 2015, Newton's career as a superstar was largely undone by injuries. He dealt with shoulder injuries from 2016 to 2018, then missed most of the 2019 season with a foot injury.

    "In 2016, when (Newton) got hurt, we got a little bit back in 2017. We had an early start in 2018, but then the injuries just took a toll. And so I always wonder, just what would have happened? But that's the nature of this game. You've got to be able to move on and unfortunately that's where we are in terms of that," Rivera said. "I'm fortunate I landed on my feet in Washington. And I kind of like our opportunity to grow a football team here, and I like what they're doing in Carolina."

    Rivera went 76-63-1 in nine seasons with the Panthers, leading them to four postseason berths. He was out of work for less than a month before landing in Washington and has the franchise in position for an NFC East championship.

    The Panthers are in what's looking more and more like a multi-year rebuild under coach Matt Rhule. The franchise fired general manager Marty Hurney earlier this month.    

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Ron Rivera Presser: QB situation is jumbled up, might not make a decision on Alex Smith until game day

      Ron Rivera Presser: QB situation is jumbled up, might not make a decision on Alex Smith until game day
      Washington Football Team logo
      Washington Football Team

      Ron Rivera Presser: QB situation is jumbled up, might not make a decision on Alex Smith until game day

      Scott Jennings
      via Hogs Haven

      Vick Discusses Racism at QB in NFL: 'No More Irrational Thinking'

      Vick Discusses Racism at QB in NFL: 'No More Irrational Thinking'
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Vick Discusses Racism at QB in NFL: 'No More Irrational Thinking'

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Haskins on Track to Start Week 16 vs. Panthers

      Report: Haskins on Track to Start Week 16 vs. Panthers
      Washington Football Team logo
      Washington Football Team

      Report: Haskins on Track to Start Week 16 vs. Panthers

      Jordan Dajani
      via CBSSports.com

      Josh Allen Headlines Week 16 Madden Ratings Update

      Josh Allen Headlines Week 16 Madden Ratings Update
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Josh Allen Headlines Week 16 Madden Ratings Update

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report