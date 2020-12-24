Ron Rivera Wonders 'What If' Cam Newton Stayed Healthy with Panthers

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

As he prepares for his first game against the Panthers since being fired by the franchise, Ron Rivera wonders if he'd still be in Carolina if Cam Newton stayed healthy.

"I do. I honestly do," Rivera told reporters. "He's the kind of guy that when he was healthy and things were rolling, man, the momentum would build."

After winning the NFL MVP and leading the Panthers to a Super Bowl berth in 2015, Newton's career as a superstar was largely undone by injuries. He dealt with shoulder injuries from 2016 to 2018, then missed most of the 2019 season with a foot injury.

"In 2016, when (Newton) got hurt, we got a little bit back in 2017. We had an early start in 2018, but then the injuries just took a toll. And so I always wonder, just what would have happened? But that's the nature of this game. You've got to be able to move on and unfortunately that's where we are in terms of that," Rivera said. "I'm fortunate I landed on my feet in Washington. And I kind of like our opportunity to grow a football team here, and I like what they're doing in Carolina."

Rivera went 76-63-1 in nine seasons with the Panthers, leading them to four postseason berths. He was out of work for less than a month before landing in Washington and has the franchise in position for an NFC East championship.

The Panthers are in what's looking more and more like a multi-year rebuild under coach Matt Rhule. The franchise fired general manager Marty Hurney earlier this month.