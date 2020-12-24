NFL Playoff Picture Week 16: AFC, NFC Standings, Bracket Scenarios and Odds

3 of 4

Emilee Chinn/Associated Press

Things are fairly straightforward at the top of the AFC. If the Kansas City Chiefs win or tie, they'll take the AFC's No. 1 seed. They'll also get the top spot if the Pittsburgh Steelers lose or tie or if the Buffalo Bills lose or tie.

The Steelers, meanwhile, can claim the AFC North if they win, if the Cleveland Browns lose, or if both teams tie. While Pittsburgh has lost three in a row, they're not going to drag their feet into this week's game with the Indianapolis Colts.

"We wipe the slate clean each week," head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters.

The Browns can clinch a playoff spot this week, but they'll need help. They'll need to win, but they'll also need the Colts, Miami Dolphins or Baltimore Ravens to lose. The Colts can clinch with a win and a loss by either Baltimore or Miami.

The Tennessee Titans can clinch the AFC South with a win and an Indianapolis loss. They can also clinch a playoff spot with a win or a Baltimore or Miami loss.

In the NFC, the Green Bay Packers have a shot at clinching the conference's No. 1 seed. They'll do so with a win or a Seattle Seahawks loss. Green Bay can also clinch the top seed if either the Seahawks or New Orleans Saints tie—as long as both of them don't tie.

The Los Angeles Rams can secure a playoff berth with a win or with a Chicago Bears or Arizona Cardinals loss. The Saints can clinch the NFC South with a win or a loss by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Seahawks only need a win to clinch the NFC West. The Bucs are in the postseason if they can get a win or if the Bears lose or tie.

The Washington Football Team can clinch the NFC East with a win and if the New York Giants lose. Washington can also clinch with a tie, a Giants loss and a tie in the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys matchup.