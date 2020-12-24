NFL Playoff Picture Week 16: AFC, NFC Standings, Bracket Scenarios and Odds

NFL Playoff Picture Week 16: AFC, NFC Standings, Bracket Scenarios and OddsDecember 24, 2020
Two weeks remain in the 2020 NFL season, and while much of the playoff race can be settled here in Week 16, some of the drama is likely to last until the final week.
This is especially true in the AFC, where eight teams have at least nine wins and an 11-win squad could potentially miss the postseason. Things aren't quite as top-heavy in the NFC, but with all four NFC East teams still in the divisional race, there's plenty of intrigue there, too.
Here, we'll take a look at the current playoff picture, some of the most relevant Week 16 playoff scenarios and the latest Super Bowl odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.
Let's dig in.
AFC Playoff Picture
Division Leaders
1. Kansas City Chiefs 13-1 (Z)
2. Buffalo Bills 11-3 (Z)
3. Pittsburgh Steelers 11-3 (X)
4. Tennessee Titans 10-4
Wild Card
5. Cleveland Browns 10-4
6. Indianapolis Colts 10-4
7. Miami Dolphins 9-5
In the Hunt
8. Baltimore Ravens 9-5
9. Baltimore Ravens 7-7
*X = clinched playoff spot, Z = clinched division
NFC Playoff Picture
Division Leaders
1. Green Bay Packers 11-3 (Z)
2. New Orleans Saints 10-4 (X)
3. Seattle Seahawks 10-4 (X)
4. Washington Football Team 6-8
Wild Card
5. Los Angeles Rams 9-5
6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9-5
7. Arizona Cardinals 8-6
In the Hunt
8. Chicago Bears 7-7
9. Minnesota Vikings 6-8
11. Dallas Cowboys 5-9
13. New York Giants 5-9
14. Philadelphia Eagles 4-9-1
*X = clinched playoff spot, Z = clinched division
Week 16 Playoff Scenarios
Things are fairly straightforward at the top of the AFC. If the Kansas City Chiefs win or tie, they'll take the AFC's No. 1 seed. They'll also get the top spot if the Pittsburgh Steelers lose or tie or if the Buffalo Bills lose or tie.
The Steelers, meanwhile, can claim the AFC North if they win, if the Cleveland Browns lose, or if both teams tie. While Pittsburgh has lost three in a row, they're not going to drag their feet into this week's game with the Indianapolis Colts.
"We wipe the slate clean each week," head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters.
The Browns can clinch a playoff spot this week, but they'll need help. They'll need to win, but they'll also need the Colts, Miami Dolphins or Baltimore Ravens to lose. The Colts can clinch with a win and a loss by either Baltimore or Miami.
The Tennessee Titans can clinch the AFC South with a win and an Indianapolis loss. They can also clinch a playoff spot with a win or a Baltimore or Miami loss.
In the NFC, the Green Bay Packers have a shot at clinching the conference's No. 1 seed. They'll do so with a win or a Seattle Seahawks loss. Green Bay can also clinch the top seed if either the Seahawks or New Orleans Saints tie—as long as both of them don't tie.
The Los Angeles Rams can secure a playoff berth with a win or with a Chicago Bears or Arizona Cardinals loss. The Saints can clinch the NFC South with a win or a loss by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Seahawks only need a win to clinch the NFC West. The Bucs are in the postseason if they can get a win or if the Bears lose or tie.
The Washington Football Team can clinch the NFC East with a win and if the New York Giants lose. Washington can also clinch with a tie, a Giants loss and a tie in the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys matchup.
Super Bowl Odds
Kansas City Chiefs 17-10
Green Bay Packers 11-2
New Orleans Saints 17-2
Buffalo Bills 9-1
Seattle Seahawks 13-1
Baltimore Ravens 14-1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14-1
Los Angeles Rams 15-1
Pittsburgh Steelers 25-1
Tennessee Titans 25-1
Indianapolis Colts 28-1
Cleveland Browns 30-1
Arizona Cardinals 50-1
Washington Football Team 70-1
Miami Dolphins 80-1
Chicago Bears 150-1
New York Giants 175-1
Philadelphia Eagles 175-1
Dallas Cowboys 225-1
Minnesota Vikings 225-1
Las Vegas Raiders 500-1
Unsurprisingly, the Chiefs and the Packers have the best odds to win Super Bowl LV. Both teams are on the doorstep of securing the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences—the only seeds that carry a first-round bye under the new playoff format.
The Saints are next, which again makes sense, as they still have a shot at that No. 1 seed in the NFC, though the chances are slim. The Bills are playing as hot as any team in football right now, while the slumping Steelers still have pretty sound odds.
The Seahawks are going to remain strong Super Bowl contenders as long as they're in the dance and Russell Wilson is under center.
It's interesting to note that both Indianapolis and Tennessee have better odds than the Browns. Cleveland has already beaten both teams, though either the Colts or the Titans are going to be crowned a division champion.
Baltimore is tied for the sixth-best odds even though it is currently on the outside looking in. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are on a hot streak, though, and could storm into the postseason.
None of the NFC East teams have especially promising odds, though they're better than both the Minnesota Vikings and the Las Vegas Raiders. Minnesota and Las Vegas, of course, are both long shots to make the postseason. The Chicago Bears have a more realistic shot of getting in, and now that Mitchell Trubisky and the Chicago offense is playing well, the Bears could be dangerous in the postseason.
