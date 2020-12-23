Tom Brady Was 'Just Having Fun' with Tony Dungy Tweet: 'It Was Nothing Personal'

John Bazemore/Associated Press

You shouldn't have to explain yourself when you deliver a good burn.

Speaking with Shannon Sharpe, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy said Tom Brady was only the sixth-toughest quarterback to go up against, citing the fact that Brady isn't much of a scrambler. Brady responded with a reminder of the New England Patriots' victory over the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC title game during the 2014 season:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback addressed the tweet Wednesday and said he was "just having fun":

Of course, Dungy retired after the 2008 season, so he was long gone when Brady and the Pats knocked Indianapolis out of the 2014 playoffs. But Brady's larger point was clear and basically a means of pointing to the scoreboard.

Dungy's Colts lost to Brady and the Patriots in both the 2003 AFC title game and the 2004 divisional round.

While Dungy led the Colts to a Super Bowl in 2006, the Patriots reigned supreme in the AFC for nearly two decades. Imagine how many more Super Bowl rings New England would've collected if Brady was as hard to defend as John Elway.