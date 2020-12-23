    Tom Brady Was 'Just Having Fun' with Tony Dungy Tweet: 'It Was Nothing Personal'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 23, 2020

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts after a Tampa Bay Buccaneers touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    John Bazemore/Associated Press

    You shouldn't have to explain yourself when you deliver a good burn. 

    Speaking with Shannon Sharpe, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy said Tom Brady was only the sixth-toughest quarterback to go up against, citing the fact that Brady isn't much of a scrambler. Brady responded with a reminder of the New England Patriots' victory over the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC title game during the 2014 season:

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback addressed the tweet Wednesday and said he was "just having fun":

    Of course, Dungy retired after the 2008 season, so he was long gone when Brady and the Pats knocked Indianapolis out of the 2014 playoffs. But Brady's larger point was clear and basically a means of pointing to the scoreboard.

    Dungy's Colts lost to Brady and the Patriots in both the 2003 AFC title game and the 2004 divisional round.

    While Dungy led the Colts to a Super Bowl in 2006, the Patriots reigned supreme in the AFC for nearly two decades. Imagine how many more Super Bowl rings New England would've collected if Brady was as hard to defend as John Elway.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      JuJu Done Dancing on Logos

      ‘For the betterment of myself and my teammates, I’m going to stop dancing on the logos’

      JuJu Done Dancing on Logos
      NFL logo
      NFL

      JuJu Done Dancing on Logos

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Why JuJu Needs to Leave the Steelers

      How the pending free-agent WR can get his career back on track by leaving Pittsburgh 📲

      Why JuJu Needs to Leave the Steelers
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Why JuJu Needs to Leave the Steelers

      Tyler Brooke
      via Bleacher Report

      Big Ben: Playing Like ‘Poo’

      ‘When you play like poo, you deserve to be talked about like that. … That’s on me; I need to be better’

      Big Ben: Playing Like ‘Poo’
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Big Ben: Playing Like ‘Poo’

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      New 'Gridiron Heights' Merch 🛒

      Get your Delaware Clams gear right here and don’t miss the latest episode of 'Gridiron Heights' 📲

      New 'Gridiron Heights' Merch 🛒
      NFL logo
      NFL

      New 'Gridiron Heights' Merch 🛒

      B/R SHOP
      via B/R SHOP