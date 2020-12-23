    WFT's Dwayne Haskins on Strip Club Incident: Need to Stop Getting in My Own Way

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 23, 2020

    Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) before the start of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
    Susan Walsh/Associated Press

    Pictures of Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins appearing at an event with strippers while not wearing a mask surfaced on social media this week.

    Haskins told reporters Wednesday that he exercised poor judgment in the situation:

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      JuJu Done Dancing on Logos

      ‘For the betterment of myself and my teammates, I’m going to stop dancing on the logos’

      JuJu Done Dancing on Logos
      NFL logo
      NFL

      JuJu Done Dancing on Logos

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Dwayne Haskins taking first-string reps at Washington Football Team practice

      Dwayne Haskins taking first-string reps at Washington Football Team practice
      Washington Football Team logo
      Washington Football Team

      Dwayne Haskins taking first-string reps at Washington Football Team practice

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      NFL Execs Vote on Big Awards

      High-ranking execs from 22 teams give NFL Network their takes on some of the NFL’s top awards ➡️

      NFL Execs Vote on Big Awards
      Washington Football Team logo
      Washington Football Team

      NFL Execs Vote on Big Awards

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Big Ben: Playing Like ‘Poo’

      ‘When you play like poo, you deserve to be talked about like that … that’s on me, I need to be better’

      Big Ben: Playing Like ‘Poo’
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Big Ben: Playing Like ‘Poo’

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report