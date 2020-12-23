    Adam Gase Says He's Not Worried About Future with Jets; Hasn't Met with Team CEO

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 23, 2020

    New York Jets head coach Adam Gase leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)
    Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

    New York Jets head coach Adam Gase remains on the hot seat with the team's 1-13 record this season, but apparently he isn't concerned about his future.

    "Nothing I'm really worried about," he said Wednesday, per Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

    Gase noted he hasn't discussed his future with Jets CEO Christopher Johnson.

    The Jets finished 7-9 in Gase's first season at the helm, and Johnson supported Gase and praised him after a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills to start the 2020 season.

    "I do continue to think he's a brilliant offensive mind especially," Johnson said. "He has my every confidence."

    Things spiraled with 13 straight losses, and Gase acknowledged he has let Johnson down.

    "At the end of the day, it's about winning. We haven't done that," Gase told reporters last Wednesday. "For him not to feel a playoff feel of being competitive in December—it's disappointing to me that we haven't been able to do that for him."

    The Jets finally got in the win column Sunday with an upset at the Los Angeles Rams, though that only angered fans hoping to land the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

    New York has gone 10 years without a playoff appearance, and there is plenty of speculation that a new coach will get an opportunity to turn things around next season. For now, Gase remains in the role and seems to feel confident about his position with the team.

