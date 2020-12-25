Changes That 5 Struggling NFL Teams Need to Make in 2021December 25, 2020
Changes That 5 Struggling NFL Teams Need to Make in 2021
A strong offseason can change the direction of an NFL franchise, and that's exactly what a few teams need in 2021 after struggling to make noise this year.
Some familiar faces are at the bottom of the standings, but a few recent playoff entrants also fell down the pecking order. In a couple of instances, these franchises have even played in recent Super Bowls.
One move or draft pick won't do enough to move the needle for these teams, but let's take a look at a few franchises that need to blow things up heading into 2021 if they want to see the postseason anytime soon.
New York Jets
By getting their first win of the season last weekend, the New York Jets dropped out of the pole position for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft and a shot at Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. However, they are still in good shape for a major roster overhaul.
Replacing head coach Adam Gase should be done as soon as possible, to ensure they have their choice of available candidates. Gase has become such a problem that even franchise legend Joe Namath has questioned his leadership.
After finding a new head coach, the Jets will still have plenty of personnel decisions to make. If they don't land the top pick, they could trade back from the No. 2 selection to acquire additional draft capital. That, along with a projected $81.7 million in cap space, should give them plenty of assets to overhaul the roster this offseason.
Not many Jets players have job security, but that means that general manager Joe Douglas can focus on finding the best players available, regardless of position. At the very least, rookie offensive tackle Mekhi Becton and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams look like promising building blocks.
The real question is what they will do with Sam Darnold. The third-year quarterback hasn't played more than 13 games in a season, and his production has never lived up to the expectations that came with being a top-three pick. The Jets could draft a quarterback to replace Darnold, or they could give him one more season to prove himself.
Either way, New York is gearing up for a busy offseason after a disastrous 2020.
Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals disappointed in 2020, even before No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow went down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 11.
Fortunately, Bengals fans can still take some positives from this season.
Burrow showed flashes of brilliance before his injury, and he established a strong connection with fellow rookie Tee Higgins, who has over 800 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Third-year safety Jessie Bates III has also become one of the best players at his position, allowing just a 55.0 passer rating when targeted this year.
Cincinnati's offseason strategy should start with fixing the offensive line. The No. 3 pick could help the 3-10-1 Bengals snag Oregon's Penei Sewell as their left tackle of the future after the Ducks prospect allowed only one sack in 1,376 college snaps, per the school's official site.
One new offensive lineman won't be enough to protect Burrow, however. The Bengals have allowed 48 sacks, the second-most in the league behind the Philadelphia Eagles. Using some of their projected $41 million in cap space to find additional offensive line help in free agency will be a priority regardless of whether they draft Sewell.
With John Ross III and A.J. Green facing free agency, adding depth at wide receiver behind Higgins and Tyler Boyd could also help get the offense moving.
On defense, finding another pass-rusher after the departure of Carlos Dunlap will also be a priority, even if they bring back impending free agent Carl Lawson. The Bengals have only sacked opposing quarterbacks 16 times, tied with the Las Vegas Raiders for the second-fewest in the NFL.
Given their cap situation and draft position, these changes are doable as they build around Burrow.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Just three years after reaching the AFC Championship Game, the Jacksonville Jaguars are in line for another major rebuild.
Fortunately for the Jaguars, that rebuild could receive a jump-start via the No. 1 overall pick if they lose their final two games. That could allow them to secure Lawrence.
Although Gardner Minshew II has been a surprisingly solid starter, the 24-year-old hasn't done enough to keep the Jaguars from finding another quarterback. As a sixth-round pick, Minshew was never expected to take over the franchise for the long haul anyway.
Still, that shouldn't be their only move. The good news is the Jaguars will have four picks in the first two rounds of April's draft, along with a projected $78.4 million in cap space.
They need upgrades on both sides of the ball, as they ranked in the bottom four in both scoring offense and defense. The latter unit could use more help on the interior of the line and in the secondary to build on a young foundation of Josh Allen, K'Lavon Chaisson, CJ Henderson and Myles Jack.
On offense, the Jaguars will need to make sure they invest in their offensive line to keep their next quarterback upright. They have given up 37 sacks this season, tied for eighth-most.
For as bad as this season has been for Jacksonville, it has a handful of young foundational pieces. With a new quarterback and additional help this offseason, the Jaguars might make noise in the AFC South next year.
Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers found their quarterback of the future in this year's draft. In 13 games, Justin Herbert has completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 3,781 yards, 27 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while adding four scores on the ground.
However, if the Chargers want to set him up for success in 2021, they need to make significant changes.
They should start by firing head coach Anthony Lynn. He's had multiple instances of clock mismanagement, and the Chargers have blown double-digit leads in four games this season. With a 10-20 record since the start of 2019, Lynn doesn't deserve to stick in L.A.
The Chargers will also need to invest heavily in protecting Herbert. Opponents have sacked him 27 times, and the last thing the team wants is for its long-term QB to get hurt like Burrow did.
That will be even more of a priority with Mike Pouncey, Forrest Lamp, Dan Feeney and several other linemen entering free agency this offseason. The Chargers have $33.4 million in projected cap space for next year, but they may use that on new offensive linemen rather than bringing back familiar faces.
The defense has had issues with injuries, but if it gets healthy while the offense revamps its line, the Chargers and their new head coach should turn things around in 2021.
New England Patriots
For the first time since 2008, the New England Patriots missed the postseason. That gives head coach and general manager Bill Belichick the rare challenge of revamping his roster to try to make his team a Super Bowl contender.
The 6-8 Patriots were in a tough financial situation this year, with Belichick even admitting the team had sold out to win Super Bowls before Tom Brady's departure last offseason. They picked up Cam Newton on a one-year, incentive-laden deal to start under center in 2020, but the 2015 MVP hasn't played well enough to make up for the team's weaknesses.
Wide receiver will be a major point of emphasis this offseason. Jakobi Meyers leads the team with just 616 receiving yards, while N'Keal Harry is the only wide receiver with more than one touchdown.
Finding an established No. 1 wideout in free agency will be a priority, and the Patriots should be able to afford one with almost $70 million in projected cap space. A number of quality free agents will be available this offseason, including Allen Robinson II, A.J. Green and T.Y. Hilton.
Finding a long-term answer at quarterback is the No. 1 need, though. They rank 30th in the NFL with just 185.4 passing yards per game, and it's unlikely that the Patriots will want to bring Newton back for a second season after his struggles moving the ball through the air.
Free agency is a possibility, but the draft is a more realistic place for the Patriots to find a long-term answer at quarterback. The Patriots would have the 15th overall pick if the season ended today, however, so they would likely need to trade up if they wanted to draft a prospect like Trey Lance or Zach Wilson.
The good news is that the Patriots are in good shape outside of the passing game. Belichick found a sixth-round steal in Michael Onwenu to strengthen the offensive line in this year's draft, while the defense has stayed strong and only allowed 21.5 points per game.
Belichick helped turn New England into a dynasty thanks to a strong passing game with Brady. If he can find another quarterback and some weapons for him to throw to, that should help New England get back into the postseason next year.
Salary-cap figures via Spotrac.