Changes That 5 Struggling NFL Teams Need to Make in 2021

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

By getting their first win of the season last weekend, the New York Jets dropped out of the pole position for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft and a shot at Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. However, they are still in good shape for a major roster overhaul.

Replacing head coach Adam Gase should be done as soon as possible, to ensure they have their choice of available candidates. Gase has become such a problem that even franchise legend Joe Namath has questioned his leadership.

After finding a new head coach, the Jets will still have plenty of personnel decisions to make. If they don't land the top pick, they could trade back from the No. 2 selection to acquire additional draft capital. That, along with a projected $81.7 million in cap space, should give them plenty of assets to overhaul the roster this offseason.

Not many Jets players have job security, but that means that general manager Joe Douglas can focus on finding the best players available, regardless of position. At the very least, rookie offensive tackle Mekhi Becton and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams look like promising building blocks.

The real question is what they will do with Sam Darnold. The third-year quarterback hasn't played more than 13 games in a season, and his production has never lived up to the expectations that came with being a top-three pick. The Jets could draft a quarterback to replace Darnold, or they could give him one more season to prove himself.

Either way, New York is gearing up for a busy offseason after a disastrous 2020.