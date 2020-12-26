Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Advice for Unfavorable Fantasy Football Matchups

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Advice for Unfavorable Fantasy Football MatchupsDecember 26, 2020
You've made it to the championship round, and your decisions in the next 24 hours will lead to a league title or a consolation prize—second place. Fortunately, fantasy managers can find a second opinion for the toughest matchups in Week 16.
Starting with Saturday's games, running back D'Andre Swift could flop against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who allow the second-fewest fantasy points to running backs. Should you take the risk and start him or look elsewhere?
Despite Robby Anderson's strong 2020 campaign, managers may hesitate to start him against the Washington Football Team after his disappointing output in a matchup with the Green Bay Packers. Is he worth the risk Sunday?
We'll highlight the best start 'em options and express caution for potential underperformers in the most difficult matchups.
Week 16 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Start 'Em
QB: Deshaun Watson vs. Cincinnati Bengals
RB: D'Andre Swift vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR: Cole Beasley vs. New England Patriots
TE: Rob Gronkowski vs. Detroit Lions
Flex: Jakobi Meyers vs. Buffalo Bills
K: Jason Myers vs. Los Angeles Rams
DEF: Indianapolis Colts vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Sit 'Em
QB: Ryan Tannehill vs. Green Bay Packers
RB: Nyheim Hines vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
WR: Robby Anderson vs. Washington Football Team
TE: Jonnu Smith vs. Green Bay Packers
Flex: Jerry Jeudy vs. Los Angeles Chargers
K: Younghoe Koo vs. Kansas City Chiefs
DEF: Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans
Sit QB Ryan Tannehill vs. Green Bay Packers
In terms of fantasy production, Ryan Tannehill has a hot hand going into a Sunday night showdown with the Green Bay Packers. He's thrown for eight touchdowns and rushed for two scores while turning the ball over once since Week 13.
Despite his scoring streak, Tannehill should remain on your bench this week.
In five of the eight games that Tannehill scored fewer than 20 fantasy points, he faced defenses that ranked 21st or higher in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, which include the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts (twice). The Packers' unit fits into that category at 28th.
Facing one of the stingiest pass defenses in the league, the Titans may rely on running back Derrick Henry on the ground. Green Bay allows 4.5 yards per rush attempt, ranking 21st leaguewide.
Start RB D'Andre Swift vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
D'Andre Swift took over the featured role out of the Detroit Lions backfield in the second half of the season. He missed three games between Weeks 11 and 13 because of a concussion and an illness. Yet the rookie running back bounced back quickly, scoring three touchdowns over the last two contests.
Swift will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who give up the fewest rushing yards and rank 31st in fantasy points allowed to running backs.
Although Swift goes into a matchup with the statistical odds stacked against him, he's still a solid start for point-per-reception leagues.
Swift has caught at least four passes in each of his last three games. Fellow running back Adrian Peterson has logged just 10 carries over the last two weeks. Kerryon Johnson didn't touch the ball in Week 15.
The Lions could fall into an early deficit because of their 32nd-ranked scoring defense, but Swift's steady target share could compensate for fewer rush attempts. If Detroit can make a couple of red-zone trips, expect the rookie to handle goal-line carries. He scored twice on the ground from inside the 10-yard line last week.
Sit WR Robby Anderson vs. Washington Football Team
In Week 15, Robby Anderson had an awful showing against the Green Bay Packers. He recorded two catches for 21 yards—both receptions in the fourth quarter.
The Packers field the ninth-ranked pass defense. Anderson draws a stingier unit Sunday when he goes against the Washington Football Team, who give up the third-fewest yards through the air and rank 31st in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers.
In addition to a tough matchup, Anderson will compete with DJ Moore, Curtis Samuel and Mike Davis, who all have at least 56 receptions this season.
Managers should avoid Anderson's tough matchup and uncertain target share. Instead, find a wide receiver who isn't competing with three solid pass-catchers for receiving opportunities.
Start RB Kenyan Drake vs. San Francisco 49ers
Before a Week 15 dud, logging 40 scrimmage yards without a touchdown, Kenyan Drake scored in four consecutive contests. Up next, he'll face the San Francisco 49ers, who rank 26th in fantasy points allowed to running backs. On top of that, Chase Edmonds out-touched him 14-12 last week.
Don't worry, you can continue to ride the Drake train to the finish line. In Week 15, Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard had a breakout performance against the 49ers, racking up 132 scrimmage yards and two rushing touchdowns.
Edmonds' double-digit total in rush attempts seems like an aberration. He's recorded fewer than nine carries in 12 out of 14 contests—once when Drake sat out with an ankle injury and last week.
Start Drake with confidence against the 49ers' 17th-ranked scoring defense. He'll likely handle the bulk of the carries with a chance to score from inside the 10-yard line.
