Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Advice for Unfavorable Fantasy Football Matchups

0 of 5

Wade Payne/Associated Press

You've made it to the championship round, and your decisions in the next 24 hours will lead to a league title or a consolation prize—second place. Fortunately, fantasy managers can find a second opinion for the toughest matchups in Week 16.

Starting with Saturday's games, running back D'Andre Swift could flop against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who allow the second-fewest fantasy points to running backs. Should you take the risk and start him or look elsewhere?

Despite Robby Anderson's strong 2020 campaign, managers may hesitate to start him against the Washington Football Team after his disappointing output in a matchup with the Green Bay Packers. Is he worth the risk Sunday?

We'll highlight the best start 'em options and express caution for potential underperformers in the most difficult matchups.