NFL Playoff Picture Week 16: AFC, NFC Scenarios, Predictions for 2020 Postseason

NFL Playoff Picture Week 16: AFC, NFC Scenarios, Predictions for 2020 PostseasonDecember 23, 2020
Entering Week 16 of the NFL season, only three teams have clinched their division: the Kansas City Chiefs (AFC West), Buffalo Bills (AFC East) and Green Bay Packers (NFC North). And only three other teams have clinched a playoff berth: the Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks.
So, with only two weeks remaining, there's still a lot to be decided. And it's possible that more teams will secure their spots in the postseason (and potentially win a division crown) during the upcoming weekend, which will be filled with football.
The Saints are facing the Minnesota Vikings in a rare Friday game on Christmas Day, then there are three games on Saturday and 11 games on Sunday. The Week 16 slate will conclude with a Monday night matchup between the Bills and New England Patriots.
Here's a look at the current NFL playoff picture, followed by Week 16 clinching scenarios (courtesy of NFL.com) and predictions for how things will unfold.
NFL Playoff Picture
AFC
Division Leaders
1. Kansas City Chiefs (13-1, clinched AFC West)
2. Buffalo Bills (11-3, clinched AFC East)
3. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3, clinched playoff berth)
4. Tennessee Titans (10-4)
Wild-Card Leaders
5. Cleveland Browns (10-4)
6. Indianapolis Colts (10-4)
7. Miami Dolphins (9-5)
In the Hunt
8. Baltimore Ravens (9-5)
9. Las Vegas Raiders (7-7)
NFC
Division Leaders
1. Green Bay Packers (11-3, clinched NFC North)
2. New Orleans Saints (10-4, clinched playoff berth)
3. Seattle Seahawks (10-4, clinched playoff berth)
4. Washington Football Team (6-8)
Wild-Card Leaders
5. Los Angeles Rams (9-5)
6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-5)
7. Arizona Cardinals (8-6)
In the Hunt
8. Chicago Bears (7-7)
9. Minnesota Vikings (6-8)
The Dallas Cowboys (5-9), New York Giants (5-9) and Philadelphia Eagles (4-9-1) are all alive in the NFC East race.
AFC Week 16 Clinching Scenarios, Predictions
The Chiefs will clinch the No. 1 seed with: a win/tie against Falcons OR a Steelers loss/tie against Colts OR a Bills loss/tie against the Patriots.
The Steelers will clinch the AFC North with: a win over the Colts OR a Browns loss to the Jets OR a tie and a Browns tie.
The Titans will clinch the AFC South with: a win over the Packers and a Colts loss to the Steelers.
The Titans will clinch a playoff berth with: a win over the Packers OR a Dolphins loss to the Raiders OR a Ravens loss to the Giants OR a tie and a Ravens tie.
The Browns will clinch a playoff berth with: a win over the Jets and a Ravens loss/tie against the Giants OR a win and a Dolphins loss/tie against the Raiders OR a win and a Colts loss to the Steelers OR a tie and a Ravens loss OR a tie and a Dolphins loss.
The Colts will clinch a playoff berth with: a win over the Steelers and a Ravens loss/tie against the Giants OR a win and a Dolphins loss/tie against the Raiders OR a tie and a Ravens loss OR a tie and a Dolphins loss.
Predictions
Let's start at the top with Kansas City. While the Chiefs can clinch the No. 1 seed even if they lose, don't expect that to happen. They should take care of business at home against the Falcons, winning handily and becoming the only AFC team that will receive a first-round bye in the playoffs.
Things haven't been going well for the Steelers in recent weeks, as they've lost three straight games after their 11-0 start. And their struggles may continue with a tough home matchup against the Colts, who have been rolling with three straight wins and five victories in their past six games.
The prediction here is that the Steelers will suffer their fourth straight loss and the Browns will take care of business against the 1-13 Jets, leading to a Week 17 showdown between the AFC rivals in Cleveland with the division title on the line.
Even though the Browns will win this week, though, they won't clinch a playoff berth just yet. With the Colts beating the Steelers and the Dolphins (at Raiders) and the Ravens (vs. Giants) notching victories in games they're expected to win, Cleveland won't secure a postseason spot this weekend.
The Colts won't clinch a playoff berth this week, either, because of wins by the Dolphins and Ravens.
And despite leading the AFC South, the Titans won't even clinch a playoff berth this week, whether they can take down the Packers or not. Miami and Baltimore's favorable matchups and subsequent wins will also block Tennessee from clinching.
NFC Week 16 Clinching Scenarios, Predictions
The Saints will clinch the NFC South with: a win over the Vikings OR a Buccaneers loss to the Lions OR a tie and a Buccaneers tie.
The Seahawks will clinch the NFC West with: a win over the Rams.
The Washington Football Team will clinch the NFC East with: a win over the Panthers and a Giants loss/tie against the Ravens OR a tie and a Giants loss and a tie between the Cowboys and Eagles.
The Rams will clinch a playoff berth with: a win/tie against the Seahawks OR a Bears loss/tie against the Jaguars OR a Cardinals win/tie against the 49ers.
The Buccaneers will clinch a playoff berth with: a win/tie against the Lions OR a Bears loss/tie against the Jaguars.
The Cardinals will clinch a playoff berth with: a win over the 49ers and a Bears loss/tie against the Jaguars OR a tie and a Bears loss.
Predictions
It's possible that every NFC division will have a champion after Week 16. However, expect that one will still be undecided heading into Week 17.
It won't be the NFC South. The Saints need to get back on track after losing the past two weeks to the Eagles and Chiefs, and a meeting with the Vikings on Christmas Day should help them do that. Quarterback Drew Brees wasn't at 100 percent in his return last week, but he should fare better with another five days of progress and a matchup against Minnesota, which ranks 24th in the NFL with 252.4 passing yards allowed per game. New Orleans will each a victory and the division crown.
It won't be the NFC West, either. Although the Seahawks lost to the Rams earlier in the season (a 23-16 defeat in Los Angeles in Week 10), they've won four of their five games since then. Seattle is surging at the right time, and it should get revenge at home this week, securing the NFC West crown. The Rams' defense doesn't have much momentum coming off a surprising loss to the Jets, and the Seahawks will capitalize.
Washington will fall short of clinching the NFC East in what will be a tough week for the division's teams. It will get the help it needs with New York losing at Baltimore, which will happen before Washington kicks off against Carolina. However, Washington is in a tough spot at quarterback with Alex Smith still dealing with a right calf strain and Dwayne Haskins Jr., who continues to struggle on the field, likely to get disciplined in some way for breaking COVID-19 protocols.
That will lead to the Panthers going on the road and getting a win against their former head coach, Ron Rivera, and blocking Washington from clinching the NFC East this week. However, Washington will somehow still be in first place at 6-9.
In the wild-card race, the Buccaneers (at Lions) and Cardinals (vs. 49ers) will both clinch playoff berths with wins on Saturday as both teams are facing struggling opponents. The Rams will not be as fortunate, as not only will they lose, but the Bears will beat the 1-13 Jaguars to stay alive in the race.