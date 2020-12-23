NFL Playoff Picture Week 16: AFC, NFC Scenarios, Predictions for 2020 Postseason

2 of 3

The Chiefs will clinch the No. 1 seed with: a win/tie against Falcons OR a Steelers loss/tie against Colts OR a Bills loss/tie against the Patriots.

The Steelers will clinch the AFC North with: a win over the Colts OR a Browns loss to the Jets OR a tie and a Browns tie.

The Titans will clinch the AFC South with: a win over the Packers and a Colts loss to the Steelers.

The Titans will clinch a playoff berth with: a win over the Packers OR a Dolphins loss to the Raiders OR a Ravens loss to the Giants OR a tie and a Ravens tie.

The Browns will clinch a playoff berth with: a win over the Jets and a Ravens loss/tie against the Giants OR a win and a Dolphins loss/tie against the Raiders OR a win and a Colts loss to the Steelers OR a tie and a Ravens loss OR a tie and a Dolphins loss.

The Colts will clinch a playoff berth with: a win over the Steelers and a Ravens loss/tie against the Giants OR a win and a Dolphins loss/tie against the Raiders OR a tie and a Ravens loss OR a tie and a Dolphins loss.

Predictions

Let's start at the top with Kansas City. While the Chiefs can clinch the No. 1 seed even if they lose, don't expect that to happen. They should take care of business at home against the Falcons, winning handily and becoming the only AFC team that will receive a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Things haven't been going well for the Steelers in recent weeks, as they've lost three straight games after their 11-0 start. And their struggles may continue with a tough home matchup against the Colts, who have been rolling with three straight wins and five victories in their past six games.

The prediction here is that the Steelers will suffer their fourth straight loss and the Browns will take care of business against the 1-13 Jets, leading to a Week 17 showdown between the AFC rivals in Cleveland with the division title on the line.

Even though the Browns will win this week, though, they won't clinch a playoff berth just yet. With the Colts beating the Steelers and the Dolphins (at Raiders) and the Ravens (vs. Giants) notching victories in games they're expected to win, Cleveland won't secure a postseason spot this weekend.

The Colts won't clinch a playoff berth this week, either, because of wins by the Dolphins and Ravens.

And despite leading the AFC South, the Titans won't even clinch a playoff berth this week, whether they can take down the Packers or not. Miami and Baltimore's favorable matchups and subsequent wins will also block Tennessee from clinching.