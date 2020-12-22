    Report: Josh Rosen Signs Contract with 49ers; Garappolo Not Expected to Return

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 22, 2020

    Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen (3) stretches during an NFL football training camp practice in Davie, Fla., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)
    Joel Auerbach/Associated Press

    The San Francisco 49ers have ruled out quarterback Nick Mullens for the year after suffering an elbow sprain on Sunday. Additionally, Jimmy Garappolo is not expected to return for either of the club's two remaining contests.

    "That's only if the doctors tell me it's 100 percent safe and [Garappolo] feels good, and I'd be very surprised that happens right now," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "He's safe to go out to practice, which we're only having walkthrough today, but it'll be fun for him to throw the ball around a little bit tomorrow. But we're going to be very safe with him this week and we'll see next week. But I'd be very surprised if that changes."

    According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates, the Niners signed former first-round pick Josh Rosen off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad though C.J. Bethard is slated to start against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16.

