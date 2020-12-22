    Report: Texans Players Fined for Attending Deshaun Watson's Restaurant Opening

    Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) watches a replay in the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    Darron Cummings/Associated Press

    The NFL fined multiple Houston Texans players after they attended the opening of a Lefty's restaurant franchise owned partially by Deshaun Watson, according to ESPN's Sarah Barshop

    Brandin Cooks, Tytus Howard, Duke Johnson, Roderick Johnson and Laremy Tunsil all visited the establishment on Dec. 15:

    Barshop reported one of the players in question received a fine of $5,000, and Watson's financial penalty was higher since he had a role in orchestrating the event.

    Watson downplayed the notion he and his teammates violated the NFL's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

    "I mean, we had the masks," he said, per Barshop. "We did everything that we were supposed to do. Six feet from different people. It was a restaurant opening. It wasn't really an event. It was a grand opening of my restaurant."

    However, the league placed all 32 teams into its intensive protocol in November to limit any possible exposure to the coronavirus. Under the terms of the protocol, player gatherings outside of a team facility or team travel were prohibited.

    Derek Carr, Darren Waller and eight other Las Vegas Raiders players were fined in October after attending an event for Waller's foundation and failing to adhere to proper masking requirements.

    Barshop reported the NFL hasn't concluded its investigation into the matter.

