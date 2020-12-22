ESPN's Louis Riddick Reportedly Will Interview for Jaguars' GM Opening

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick will reportedly interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars for their opening at general manager, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen.

Riddick has already interviewed for openings with the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans.

The Jaguars fired general manager Dave Caldwell in November after a 1-10 start to the season. Caldwell and head coach Doug Marrone had been responsible for football operations since Tom Coughlin was fired from his role as Executive Vice President of Football Operations in 2019.

Riddick has spent the past seven years as an ESPN analyst, providing color commentary in the Monday Night Football booth this season.

He also has significant experience at the team level with the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles, working as a scout and eventually becoming Director of Player Personnel in both locations.

The 51-year-old also played six seasons in the NFL as a defensive back with the Browns, Falcons and Raiders.

Turning around the Jaguars could be a difficult task for whoever becomes the general manager as the team is set to finish in last place in the AFC South for the third year in a row. The franchise has had only two winning seasons in the last 15 years.

Questions at head coach and quarterback also don't make things easier for the next GM.

The good news is Jacksonville holds two first-round and two second-round picks in the 2021 NFL draft and the team is currently in position to land the No. 1 overall pick. The organization also has the second-most cap space in the NFL this offseason, per Spotrac.

It could provide the ammunition needed for the new GM to improve the roster heading into 2021.