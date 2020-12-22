Lions Close Practice Facility Following 2 Positive COVID-19 Tests

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions announced they have closed their practice facility after two members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19.

The team will conduct meetings virtually for at least Tuesday. Meetings are conducted virtually, unless approved by the NFL, by all teams under the league's intensive COVID-19 protocols.

Defensive end Everson Griffen, quarterback Matthew Stafford, linebacker Jarrad Davis, practice squad safety Jalen Elliott and a team staff member were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this season. The NFL does not disclose whether a person has tested positive or had been in close contact with a person who had tested positive.

The Lions' statement Tuesday did not indicate whether the positive tests were players or staff members.

Detroit plays the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday. If further positive tests are found, the NFL could move the game to Sunday or into the following week. Games have been played as late as Wednesday this season due to COVID outbreaks.