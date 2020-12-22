    Lions Close Practice Facility Following 2 Positive COVID-19 Tests

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 22, 2020

    Detroit Lions helmets are seen during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
    Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

    The Detroit Lions announced they have closed their practice facility after two members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19.

    The team will conduct meetings virtually for at least Tuesday. Meetings are conducted virtually, unless approved by the NFL, by all teams under the league's intensive COVID-19 protocols. 

    Defensive end Everson Griffen, quarterback Matthew Stafford, linebacker Jarrad Davis, practice squad safety Jalen Elliott and a team staff member were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this season. The NFL does not disclose whether a person has tested positive or had been in close contact with a person who had tested positive.

    The Lions' statement Tuesday did not indicate whether the positive tests were players or staff members.

    Detroit plays the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday. If further positive tests are found, the NFL could move the game to Sunday or into the following week. Games have been played as late as Wednesday this season due to COVID outbreaks. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      From broken leg to Pro Bowl: T.J. Hockenson thankful for help along the way

      From broken leg to Pro Bowl: T.J. Hockenson thankful for help along the way
      Detroit Lions logo
      Detroit Lions

      From broken leg to Pro Bowl: T.J. Hockenson thankful for help along the way

      Jeremy Reisman
      via Pride Of Detroit

      Matthew Stafford to follow same plan this week

      Matthew Stafford to follow same plan this week
      Detroit Lions logo
      Detroit Lions

      Matthew Stafford to follow same plan this week

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford proves he's 'the no-look king' with incredible TD pass

      Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford proves he's 'the no-look king' with incredible TD pass
      Detroit Lions logo
      Detroit Lions

      Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford proves he's 'the no-look king' with incredible TD pass

      Detroit Free Press
      via Detroit Free Press

      Tomlin Will Talk to JuJu

      Steelers HC on JuJu’s pregame logo dances: ‘I am aware of it, and I do plan to talk to JuJu’

      Tomlin Will Talk to JuJu
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Tomlin Will Talk to JuJu

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report