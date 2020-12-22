Fantasy Football Manager Loses by .04 Points After Leading by 0.46 Before MNF

Don Wright/Associated Press

When it comes to fantasy football, never take a win for granted.

ESPN's Field Yates highlighted one brutal loss during the Week 15 fantasy semifinals, where a lead of .46 points turned into a .04 loss after duds from Pittsburgh Steelers pass-catchers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Eric Ebron:

Ebron left early with an injury, while Smith-Schuster managed just 15 receiving yards to go with a lost fumble, leading to negative points between the two.

It's a perfect example of one of the more heavily discussed topics of fantasy football etiquette: Do you bench your players after a win is secured or is it fair play to keep the lineup intact?

The truth is, in fantasy you play to win the game, which means adjusting your team however necessary to advance to the next round. This usually means avoiding any risk of negatives from the late games if you have a lead (especially if the final spot is a defense).

The narrow margin in this example left the chance of losing due to a late stat adjustment, but most times you have to take the win when you can get it.