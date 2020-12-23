10 NHL Prospects to Watch at the 2021 World Junior Championships

0 of 10

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

The 2021 IIHF World Junior Championships will be held in Edmonton starting Dec. 25, 2020, and concluding with the Gold Medal game on Jan. 5, 2021. The tournament involves the best young under-20 hockey prospects from 10 countries.

This tournament is also a terrific opportunity for hockey fans to see several promising NHL draft picks in action. Except for the St. Louis Blues, every NHL team will have at least one prospect in this competition.

For many of these youngsters, the World Juniors is a time to shine on the world stage. It can become a significant stepping stone on their paths toward big league professional careers. It also provides many NHL fans with a first glimpse of future stars.

Here are 10 NHL prospects to keep an eye on in the upcoming 2021 World Junior Championships.