3 Takeaways from Bengals' Week 15 Win

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped Week 15 with an AFC North showdown on Monday Night Football. While a matchup between the 11-2 Steelers and 2-10-1 Bengals seemed lopsided on paper, it went the other way in real life.

If not for the New York Jets getting their first win of the season on Sunday, this might have been viewed as the upset of the year.

The Bengals dominated the game from the onset, keeping Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger uncomfortable and doing enough offensively to build a 17-point first-half lead. While the Steelers mounted a comeback in the second half, they couldn't avoid the mistakes that ultimately doomed them.

While the win didn't mean much for the Bengals in the short-term—they've long since been eliminated from the postseason—it's a great momentum-builder for the future. Here are three things we learned from Cincinnati's Week 15 win.