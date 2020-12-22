Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings: Positional Overview, Guide and Advice

Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings: Positional Overview, Guide and AdviceDecember 22, 2020
The fantasy football championships are here. Well, for most leagues. It's typical for many to hold the title game in Week 16 rather than Week 17, when some NFL teams decide to rest players ahead of the playoffs.
Whether you're playing a championship game or a semifinal this week, it's a crucial time in the fantasy football world. These are the biggest matchups of the season, and it's more important now than ever to make the right lineup decisions. One or two wrong moves and you could end up just short of a championship.
Here are some rankings heading into Week 16, along with some sleepers to consider starting.
Quarterbacks
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. ATL)
2. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (vs. SF)
3. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (at DAL)
4. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans (vs. CIN)
5. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (at NE)
6. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (vs. TEN)
7. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (vs. NYG)
8. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (vs. LAR)
9. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. DEN)
10. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at DET)
Sleeper to Watch: Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears (at JAX)
Early in the season, Mitchell Trubisky struggled and was replaced by Nick Foles. But with Foles injured, Trubisky has gotten an opportunity to start again, and he's making the most of it.
Over the past four weeks, the 26-year-old has passed for 978 yards and eight touchdowns. He's had a pair of three-touchdown games during that stretch and could be poised for another this week against the Jaguars.
Jacksonville ranks 28th in the NFL with 271.7 passing yards allowed per game, so Trubisky should have no trouble airing it out in a game that Chicago should win.
While the North Carolina product's fantasy success has been dependent on whether he throws a few touchdowns in recent weeks, there's no reason to think he won't have at least two scoring passes at Jacksonville, if not more.
So, if you need to stream a quarterback this week, Trubisky is worth consideration.
Running Backs
1. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (vs. MIN)
2. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers (vs. TEN)
3. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. DEN)
4. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans (at GB)
5. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings (at NO)
6. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles (at DAL)
7. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns (at NYJ)
8. David Johnson, Houston Texans (vs. CIN)
9. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders (vs. MIA)
10. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears (vs. JAX)
Sleeper to Watch: Sony Michel, New England Patriots (vs. BUF)
It's been a mostly quiet season for Sony Michel, as he's missed time due to injury and hasn't gotten a heavy workload when he's been on the field.
However, the Patriots could still be without Damien Harris for their Monday night matchup against the Bills, which could mean more touches for Michel.
This past week, the 25-year-old matched a season high with 10 carries and ran for 74 yards at Miami. It was his best showing since he returned from injury in Week 13, and it gives him something to build off of heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.
Buffalo has allowed 12 rushing touchdowns to running backs this season, so there's a good chance Michel could get into the end zone on the ground this week. He hasn't scored a touchdown since New England's season opener, so he's certainly due.
If he can end that drought, he may end up being a fantasy sleeper who pays dividends this week.
Wide Receivers
1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers (vs. TEN)
2. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. ATL)
3. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals (vs. SF)
4. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. DEN)
5. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills (at NE)
6. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks (vs. LAR)
7. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons (at KC)
8. Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears (at JAX)
9. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams (at SEA)
10. Marvin Jones Jr., Detroit Lions (vs. TB)
Sleeper to Watch: Jalen Reagor, Philadelphia Eagles (at DAL)
The Eagles' offense has been rejuvenated with rookie Jalen Hurts taking over as the starting quarterback, but that hasn't yet led to increased production for Jalen Reagor.
That could change this week, though, as Philadelphia takes on Dallas, which ranks 24th in the NFL with 383.6 total yards allowed per game.
Reagor has scored only one touchdown this season, and that came against the Cowboys back in Week 4. Last week, the rookie set season highs with five receptions and eight targets, so it's possible his connection with Hurts will lead to him getting back into the end zone this week.
It would be a risky play to put the 21-year-old in your lineup, but if you're in need of receiver help and don't have any better options, he could put up big numbers and be a deep sleeper this week. So, starting him could bring a large reward.
Tight Ends
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. ATL)
2. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders (vs. MIA)
3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens (vs. NYG)
4. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions (vs. TB)
5. Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at DET)
6. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. DEN)
7. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles (at DAL)
8. Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team (vs. CAR)
9. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers (vs. TEN)
10. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints (vs. MIN)
Sleeper to Watch: Tyler Eifert, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. CHI)
This is essentially a matchup play this week. The Bears struggle to keep opposing tight ends out of the end zone, allowing seven touchdowns to the position over their past eight games. And Tyler Eifert is a solid enough tight end that he could keep that run going this week.
The 30-year-old had a season-high 51 yards on three receptions against the Ravens this past week, so perhaps he'll carry that over into this week. He hasn't been fantasy relevant for much of the year—scoring only two touchdowns—but if he gets into the end zone with those types of numbers, that could change.
There aren't a ton of great streaming options at tight end currently, so Eifert may be worth taking a chance on if you need help at the position in Week 16.