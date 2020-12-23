MLB Trade Ideas for League's Most Desperate Buyers and Sellers

0 of 10

Craig Lassig/Associated Press

The 2020-21 MLB offseason always had the makings of being on the slow, deliberate end of the spectrum, especially regarding free agency.

Most of the market's top stars remain unsigned, and it could stay that way for the next month-plus. This might lead teams to be more aggressive on the trade front.

Two of the more high-profile offseason moves have come via trade. The Chicago White Sox acquired a front-line starter in Lance Lynn, while the Los Angeles Angels began their bullpen makeover by dealing for Cincinnati Reds closer Raisel Iglesias.

Speaking of the Reds, they have multiple assets who could facilitate a bidding war from contenders. Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported over the weekend Cincy is discussing deals involving young right-hander Luis Castillo and Sonny Gray.

So for clubs seeking an alternative to free agency's glacial pace, here are some trade ideas for buyers and sellers.

These templates are based on team needs, fit and the likelihood the included clubs will buy or sell. This is not a list of deals we expect to happen, but rather one that establishes frameworks for potential swaps.