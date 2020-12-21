    Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Says Tyreek Hill Drank Pickle Juice to Treat Cramping

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 22, 2020

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) on the sidelines as the Chiefs take on the Miami Dolphins during an NFL football game, Sunday, DEC. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
    Doug Murray/Associated Press

    Sometimes athletes have to go the proverbial extra mile to compete at the highest level.

    And sometimes that means drinking pickle juice.  

    "That was the ol' pickle juice, man," Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said during an interview with KCSP 610 Sports Radio when asked what wide receiver Tyreek Hill was drinking during Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints. "You know, he was cramping up a little bit, so you gotta give him the pickle juice to get him back to the 'cheetah,' you know what I mean?"

    It may seem strange to fans, but it has the reigning Super Bowl MVP's endorsement.

    "I've drank it since high school, actually, so it's like a little shot," Mahomes said. "Just got to knock it to the head and not try to taste it as much as possible."

    The pickle juice clearly worked as Hill finished with six catches for 53 yards and a touchdown. He now has 17 total touchdowns in what has turned into a dominant individual effort this season for a Chiefs team that is an NFL-best 13-1.

    Perhaps the entire league should start trying to drink pickle juice during games.

