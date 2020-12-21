Jerry Rice Responds to Randy Moss: 'It Was All About the Rings''

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

After Randy Moss ranked Jerry Rice as the third-best wide receiver of all time—behind himself and Terrell Owens—Rice remarked that he didn't play football to land on the top of anyone's list of stars.

"If Randy wants to be No. 1, that's fine," Rice said during an appearance on 95.7 The Game. "There are so many GOATs. If T.O. wants to be No. 2, that's fine. But my main thing is it was all about the rings, the championships. That's why we play the game."

Rice certainly has the advantage when it comes to his jewelry box. He won three Super Bowls, while Moss and Owens weren't able to secure the league's ultimate prize during their careers.

Rice, a Hall of Famer who played 16 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers before spending time with the then-Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks, holds league records in career receptions, receiving yards, touchdowns and more.

But in Moss' original comment, he said he wasn't particularly interested in any of the numbers.

Moss, who made his remarks during an appearance on Owens' podcast, said he was basing his rankings on "dominating the game and changing the game of football" rather than statistics or championships.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Maybe the former Minnesota Vikings star, who also logged time in Oakland and with the New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans and 49ers while racking up four All-Pro selections and a gold jacket, wasn't interested in statistics, but Rice wasn't all that interested in what he had to say in the first place.

"I don't care if I'm the one, the second or third receiver," Rice said. "It was all about me winning Super Bowls for the city of San Francisco, my teammates and my family."