Randy Moss Says He's Best NFL WR Ever; Puts Terrell Owens 2nd Before Jerry Rice

Though the stats beg to differ, Hall of Famer Randy Moss said he—and not Jerry Rice—is the greatest wide receiver in NFL history.

During an appearance on fellow Hall of Fame wideout Terrell Owens' Getcha Popcorn Ready podcast (h/t Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith), Moss ranked himself first, T.O. second and Rice behind them:

"I'll put myself first, I'll put T.O. second. I would put Jerry probably third or fourth. I'm talking about dominating the game and changing the game of football. I don't live on statistics because if you live on statistics and live on championships that's all political. You've seen guys released or cut from a team just by a couple words in the media. You've seen guys given contracts or you've seen guys not given contracts just because of the color of their skin. You've got to throw politics out of the game of football, and look at the impact of what each individual was able to make in the game of football."

Still, it is difficult to ignore what Rice did.

In 20 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks, Rice racked up 1,549 receptions for 22,895 yards and 197 touchdowns, all of which still stand as records by wide margins.

Rice was also a 13-time Pro Bowler, 10-time All-Pro and two-time Offensive Player of the Year, making him one of only two wideouts to win that award and the only one to win it twice.

No. 80 wasn't only successful individually, as he also won three Super Bowls as a key player for the 49ers.

Owens suggested Rice benefited greatly from playing with a pair of Hall of Fame quarterbacks in Joe Montana and Steve Young: "When you think about Jerry and the quarterbacks he played with, he never had a drop-off in quarterback. He went from one Hall of Fame quarterback to another."

It is true Moss and Owens didn't benefit from the same type of quarterback play, but they still put together impressive resumes.

Moss ranks 15th all-time in receptions (982), fourth in receiving yards (15,292) and second in touchdown catches (156).

He also holds the single-season record with 23 touchdown receptions in 2007, though he set it in 16 games, whereas Rice had 22 in 12 games in 1987.

Owens is eighth in receptions (1,078), third in receiving yards (15,934) and third in receiving touchdowns (153).

Moss and Owens were likely faster and more physically impressive than Rice, but they still weren't able to top him statistically, and neither of them won a Super Bowl either.

Moss said he wanted to make it clear that he and Owens weren't "slandering or bashing" Rice.

The argument can certainly be made that Moss is the most talented wide receiver ever, and he may be the best big-play wideout ever as well, but it is difficult to put him or anyone else ahead of Rice given all Rice accomplished.