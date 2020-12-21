Biggest Snubs and Surprises of NFL's 2021 Pro Bowl Selections

0 of 7

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press

The NFL Pro Bowl may look different in 2020, but the criticism surrounding the rosters this year was as loud as it always is.

While the Pro Bowl is supposed to celebrate the league's most talented players, it's usually more of a popularity contest voted on by fans, players and coaches around the league. Many of the players selected don't even end up participating because they're either injured or preparing to play in the Super Bowl.

Although there won't be a traditional Pro Bowl played this year, being selected to participate is still an honor for the players. Pro Bowl selections are often mentioned when reflecting on a player's career, but they can also result in big paydays for players with certain incentives written into their contracts.

There were a handful of snubs and surprises once again this year. Take a look at the most notable ones.