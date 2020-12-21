Josh Gordon Activated to Seahawks' 53-Man Roster After Suspension

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks activated Josh Gordon on Monday after the NFL conditionally reinstated him from an indefinite suspension earlier this month.

According to ESPN's Brady Henderson, the Seahawks waived wide receiver Penny Hart to open up a spot for Gordon on their 53-man active roster.

Gordon is eligible to play in the final two games of the regular season. Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters the Seahawks are "planning the week like he has a chance to contribute" in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams, per Henderson.

