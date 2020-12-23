Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 16

1 of 6

Last season, Ryan Tannehill of the Tennessee Titans had himself quite a second half on the way to winning Comeback Player of the Year honors. During the fantasy playoffs (Weeks 13-16), he was a top-five fantasy option under center.

Don't look now, but history may just be repeating itself.

Last week against the Detroit Lions, Tannehill became the first player in Titans history to throw three touchdown passes and run for two scores in the same game. The 32-year-old wasn't the No. 1 quarterback for the week, but he was in the neighborhood.

And since Week 13, Tannehill is fantasy football's fourth-ranked quarterback in 2020.

This week's big matchup with the Green Bay Packers isn't especially favorable, but Tannehill is very much in the QB1 conversation for this most important of weeks.

GOOD MATCHUPS

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at DET) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,800)

Brady started out slow last week in Atlanta, but his 390 yards and two scores gave him a fine stat line by the game's end. He may just top that line against the Detroit Lions on Saturday since they were the team that allowed that record-setting day to Tannehill in Week 15

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns (at NYJ) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,100)

Over the past few weeks, Mayfield has been as hot as any quarterback in the league. He's third in fantasy points among quarterbacks since Week 13. Now, the third-year pro gets a New York Jets "defense" that has allowed more fantasy points to quarterbacks than any team in the AFC.

BAD MATCHUPS

Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. IND) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,500)

Roethlisberger's numbers have been up and down this season; he's been largely matchup-dependent over the second half of the 2020 season. That's not good in Week 16 since the Indianapolis Colts have been a bottom-10 fantasy matchup for signal-callers.

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (vs. LAR) (DraftKings DFS Value: $7,300)

Through 15 weeks, Wilson has been a top-five fantasy option in NFL.com default fantasy scoring. But it's worth noting that one of his worst games of the season came against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10: 248 passing yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

SLEEPER

Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams (at Seattle) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,900)

Goff isn't an easy quarterback to trust in a must win-week after the Rams laid an egg against the New York Jets last week. But he topped 300 passing yards in his first meeting with a Seattle Seahawks defense that has been kind to opposing quarterbacks most of the 2020 season.

WEEK 16 QB RANKINGS