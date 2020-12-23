Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 16December 23, 2020
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 16
It has all come down to this.
After months of preparation, a nerve-wracking draft and 15 weeks of lineup decisions, waiver claims and trade offers, this is it in most fantasy football leagues. It's the big one.
It's championship week.
Plus, there's something about a holiday on Friday. I dunno.
This is the week fantasy managers have worked toward since the summer. At the very least, it's the semifinals. But in more leagues than not, only two teams will enter the weekend still in the hunt, and one will emerge as the champion.
Given the stakes this week, it goes without saying that every lineup decision is important. Every fantasy point could be the one that separates glory from disappointment.
It's a pressure-cooker.
This article aims to help with that pressure and assist you with getting yourself a nice championship for Christmas by providing you with a position-by-position set of point-per-reception (PPR) rankings for Week 16, along with players to consider targeting or fading.
Let's ho-ho-go!
Quarterbacks
- Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. ATL)
- Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. TEN)
- Deshaun Watson, HOU (vs. CIN)
- Kyler Murray, ARI (vs. SF)
- Josh Allen, BUF (at NE)
- Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. NYG)
- Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. DEN)
- Russell Wilson, SEA (vs. LAR)
- Tom Brady, TB (at DET)
- Jalen Hurts, PHI (at DAL)
- Ryan Tannehill, TEN (at GB)
- Baker Mayfield, CLE (at NYJ)
- Matt Ryan, ATL (at KC)
- Drew Brees, NO (vs. MIN)
- Jared Goff, LAR (at SEA)
- Matthew Stafford, DET (vs. TB)
- Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (vs. IND)
- Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (at LV)
- Kirk Cousins, MIN (at NO)
- Mitchell Trubisky, CHI (at JAX)
- Philip Rivers, IND (at PIT)
- Marcus Mariota, LV (vs. MIA)
- Drew Lock, DEN (at LAC)
- Sam Darnold, NYJ (vs. CLE)
- Cam Newton, NE (vs. BUF)
- Brandon Allen, CIN (at HOU)
- Andy Dalton, DAL (vs. PHI)
- Nick Mullens, SF (at ARI)
- Alex Smith, WAS (vs. CAR)
- Teddy Bridgewater, CAR (at WAS)
Last season, Ryan Tannehill of the Tennessee Titans had himself quite a second half on the way to winning Comeback Player of the Year honors. During the fantasy playoffs (Weeks 13-16), he was a top-five fantasy option under center.
Don't look now, but history may just be repeating itself.
Last week against the Detroit Lions, Tannehill became the first player in Titans history to throw three touchdown passes and run for two scores in the same game. The 32-year-old wasn't the No. 1 quarterback for the week, but he was in the neighborhood.
And since Week 13, Tannehill is fantasy football's fourth-ranked quarterback in 2020.
This week's big matchup with the Green Bay Packers isn't especially favorable, but Tannehill is very much in the QB1 conversation for this most important of weeks.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at DET) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,800)
Brady started out slow last week in Atlanta, but his 390 yards and two scores gave him a fine stat line by the game's end. He may just top that line against the Detroit Lions on Saturday since they were the team that allowed that record-setting day to Tannehill in Week 15
Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns (at NYJ) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,100)
Over the past few weeks, Mayfield has been as hot as any quarterback in the league. He's third in fantasy points among quarterbacks since Week 13. Now, the third-year pro gets a New York Jets "defense" that has allowed more fantasy points to quarterbacks than any team in the AFC.
BAD MATCHUPS
Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. IND) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,500)
Roethlisberger's numbers have been up and down this season; he's been largely matchup-dependent over the second half of the 2020 season. That's not good in Week 16 since the Indianapolis Colts have been a bottom-10 fantasy matchup for signal-callers.
Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (vs. LAR) (DraftKings DFS Value: $7,300)
Through 15 weeks, Wilson has been a top-five fantasy option in NFL.com default fantasy scoring. But it's worth noting that one of his worst games of the season came against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10: 248 passing yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.
SLEEPER
Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams (at Seattle) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,900)
Goff isn't an easy quarterback to trust in a must win-week after the Rams laid an egg against the New York Jets last week. But he topped 300 passing yards in his first meeting with a Seattle Seahawks defense that has been kind to opposing quarterbacks most of the 2020 season.
WEEK 16 QB RANKINGS
Running Backs
- Derrick Henry, TEN (at GB)
- Aaron Jones, GB (vs. TEN)
- Nick Chubb, CLE (at NYJ)
- Dalvin Cook, MIN (at NO)
- Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. MIN)
- David Montgomery, CHI (at JAX)
- Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. DEN)
- Miles Sanders, PHI (at DAL)
- Ronald Jones II, TB (at DET) [INJURED]
- Melvin Gordon III, DEN (at LAC)
- Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. MIA)
- James Robinson, JAX (vs. CHI)
- Le'Veon Bell, KC (vs. ATL)
- David Johnson, HOU (vs. CIN)
- Chris Carson, SEA (vs. LAR)
- Tony Pollard, DAL (vs. PHI)
- Salvon Ahmed, MIA (at LV)
- JK Dobbins, BAL (vs. NYG)
- Jonathan Taylor, IND (at PIT)
- Mike Davis, CAR (at WAS)
- Darrell Henderson Jr., LAR (at SEA)
- Wayne Gallman, NYG (at BAL)
- Raheem Mostert, SF (at ARI)
- D'Andre Swift, DET (vs. TB)
- Kenyan Drake, ARI (vs. SF)
- J.D. McKissic, WAS (vs. CAR)
- James Conner, PIT (vs. IND)
- Giovani Bernard, CIN (at HOU)
- Devin Singletary, BUF (at NE)
- Sony Michel, NE (vs. BUF)
- Kareem Hunt, CLE (at NYJ)
- Frank Gore, NYJ (vs. CLE)
- Zack Moss, BUF (at NE)
- Gus Edwards, BAL (vs. NYG)
- Jeff Wilson Jr., SF (at ARI)
- Myles Gaskin, MIA (at LV) [INJURED]
- Todd Gurley II, ATL (at KC)
- Jamaal Williams, GB (vs. TEN)
- Phillip Lindsay, DEN (at LAC)
- Latavius Murray, NO (vs. MIN)
- Ty Johnson, NYJ (vs. CLE)
- Leonard Fournette, TB (at DET)
- Peyton Barber, WAS (vs. CAR)
- Nyheim Hines, IND (at PIT)
- Samaje Perine, CIN (at HOU)
- Adrian Peterson, DET (vs. TB)
- Carlos Hyde, SEA (vs. LAR)
- Chase Edmonds, ARI (vs. SF)
- James White, NE (vs. BUF)
- Malcolm Brown, LAR (at SEA)
The absolute last thing fantasy managers want this late in the season is for a significant injury to blast a hole in the middle of a starting lineup, especially at running back.
Unfortunately, that's what happened in Week 15.
To this point in the season, rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been a top-15 fantasy option in PPR scoring systems. But after suffering a high-ankle sprain in last week's win over the New Orleans Saints, Edwards-Helaire will reportedly miss at least the rest of the regular season.
That ends the first fantasy campaign for the young back and means a larger workload for Le'Veon Bell against the Atlanta Falcons this week.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Salvon Ahmed, Miami Dolphins (at LV) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,600)
With Myles Gaskin on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Ahmed was Miami's lead back in Week 15, racking up 122 rushing yards and a score on 23 carries. Whether it's Gaskin or Ahmed, whoever leads Miami in backfield touches should thrive against a soft Las Vegas Raiders run defense.
Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at DET) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,000)
Jones is both on the reserve/COVID-19 list and nursing a broken finger, so this play depends on his status. If his absence was due to a "close contact" situation, he could be back on the field for a prime Week 16 matchup with the Detroit Lions.
BAD MATCHUPS
Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers (at WAS) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,500)
Davis got off to a hot start, but his production has tailed way off later in the season. He hasn't tallied even 65 rushing yards in a game since Week 8. A bottom-five fantasy matchup with a stout Washington Football Team defense isn't likely to inspire a turnaround in Week 16.
Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts (at PIT) (DraftKings DFS Value: $7,300)
Taylor has been on fire the past month or so. The rookie runner is third in PPR points per game among running backs since Week 11. But this week's matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers is brutal—no team has surrendered fewer PPR points to running backs this season.
SLEEPER
Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati Bengals (at HOU) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,800)
Bernard hasn't done much since taking over as the nominal lead back in Cincinnati after Joe Mixon went down. But if you're hurting for a backfield play this week, his matchup with an awful Houston Texans run defense is as good as it gets for the position from a fantasy perspective.
WEEK 16 RB RANKINGS
Wide Receivers
- Tyreek Hill, KC (vs. ATL)
- Davante Adams, GB (vs. TEN)
- DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (vs. SF)
- Stefon Diggs, BUF (at NE)
- Allen Robinson II, CHI (at JAX)
- Mike Evans, TB (at DET)
- Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. DEN) [INJURED]
- Calvin Ridley, ATL (at KC)
- A.J. Brown, TEN (at GB)
- Chris Godwin, TB (at DET)
- Robert Woods, LAR (at SEA)
- Adam Thielen, MIN (at NO)
- DK Metcalf, SEA (vs. LAR)
- Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs. CAR)
- Amari Cooper, DAL (vs. PHI)
- Cooper Kupp, LAR (at SEA)
- Brandon Aiyuk, SF (at ARI)
- Justin Jefferson, MIN (at NO)
- Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs. LAR)
- DeVante Parker, MIA (at LV) [INJURED]
- Tee Higgins, CIN (at HOU)
- Jarvis Landry, CLE (at NYJ)
- Tyler Boyd, CIN (at HOU)
- Marvin Jones, DET (vs. TB)
- T.Y. Hilton, IND (at PIT)
- Emmanuel Sanders, NO (vs. MIN)
- Robby Anderson, CAR (at WAS)
- Corey Davis, TEN (at GB)
- Jamison Crowder, NYJ (vs. CLE)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (vs. IND)
- Brandin Cooks, HOU (vs. CIN)
- Chase Claypool, PIT (vs. IND)
- Cole Beasley, BUF (at NE)
- Antonio Brown, TB (at DET)
- CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. PHI)
- DJ Moore, CAR (at WAS)
- Nelson Agholor, LV (vs. MIA)
- DJ Chark Jr., JAX (vs. CHI)
- Sterling Shepard, NYG (at BAL)
- Russell Gage, ATL (at KC)
- Tim Patrick, DEN (at LAC)
- Diontae Johnson, PIT (vs. IND)
- Keke Coutee HOU (vs. CIN)
- Jalen Reagor, PHI (at DAL)
- Rashard Higgins, CLE (at NYJ)
- Sammy Watkins, KC (vs. ATL)
- Marquise Brown, BAL (vs. NYG)
- Curtis Samuel, CAR (at WAS)
- Jakobi Meyers, NE (vs. BUF)
- Allen Lazard, GB (vs. TEN)
Injuries are a sad fact of life in fantasy football. This season has been no exception.
Fantasy managers will probably roll into Week 16 without the services of two of the first five receivers off most draft boards in Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons and Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints.
However, those who invested an early pick in Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs have absolutely nothing to complain about.
Hill has failed to catch a touchdown pass in all of three games through Week 15, and he rushed for a touchdown in one of those contests. He leads the league in both touchdown catches and PPR points among wideouts and ranks fifth in yardage.
Now, during a week in which more leagues than not will determine their championship, he and the Chiefs will face an Atlanta Falcons defense giving up the second-most PPR points per game to wide receivers in 2020.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns (at NYJ) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,900)
Over the last four games, Landry has averaged 9.5 targets, 7.3 catches, 79.5 yards and 0.8 touchdowns, numbers that slot him ninth in PPR points among receivers. That hot streak should continue Sunday in a plus fantasy matchup for wide receivers with the New York Jets.
Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams (at SEA) (DraftKings DFS Value: $7,000)
This is an absolutely critical game for the Rams after last week's embarrassing home loss to the Jets, and you can bet the rent they're going to come out throwing on a porous Seattle Seahawks pass defense that ranks dead last in the NFL.
BAD MATCHUPS
DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks (vs. LAR) (DraftKings DFS Value: $7,800)
Given the monstrous season Metcalf has had for the Seahawks, he's almost impossible to sit. But in Seattle's first meeting with the Rams, Jalen Ramsey held him in check, allowing just two catches for 28 yards.
Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons (at KC) (DraftKings DFS Value: $8,500)
Among wide receivers, only Tyreek Hill carries a higher salary at DraftKings than Ridley, who has historically shined when Julio Jones is out. But there's real risk present here since no team in the AFC has given up fewer PPR points to wideouts than the Chiefs.
SLEEPER
Emmanuel Sanders, New Orleans Saints (vs. MIN) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,200)
With Michael Thomas out for the remainder of the regular season, Sanders is now the No. 1 wide receiver for the Saints. That should equate to a solid target share in a top-five fantasy matchup with the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas, as well as the chance for some holiday merriment.
WEEK 16 WR RANKINGS
Tight Ends
- Travis Kelce, KC (vs. ATL)
- Darren Waller, LV (vs. MIA)
- Logan Thomas, WAS (vs. CAR)
- Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. NYG)
- Noah Fant, DEN (at LAC)
- Mike Gesicki, MIA (at LV)
- Robert Tonyan, GB (vs. TEN)
- T.J. Hockenson, DET (vs. TB)
- Rob Gronkowski, TB (at DET)
- Austin Hooper, CLE (at NYJ)
- Dallas Goedert, PHI (at DAL)
- Hunter Henry, LAC (vs. DEN)
- Evan Engram, NYG (at BAL)
- Eric Ebron, PIT (vs. IND) [INJURED]
- Jonnu Smith, TEN (at GB)
- Dalton Schultz, DAL (vs. PHI)
- Jordan Reed, SF (at ARI)
- Irv Smith Jr., MIN (at NO)
- Cole Kmet, CHI (at JAX)
- Dawson Knox, BUF (at NE)
- Hayden Hurst, ATL (at KC)
- Zach Ertz, PHI (at DAL)
- Jimmy Graham, CHI (at JAX)
- Jordan Akins, HOU (vs. CIN)
- Tyler Eifert, JAX (vs. CHI)
- Dan Arnold, ARI (vs. SF)
- Tyler Higbee, LAR (at SEA)
- Jared Cook, NO (vs. MIN)
- Gerald Everett, LAR (at SEA)
- Jacob Hollister, SEA (vs. LAR)
For many fantasy managers (those without Travis Kelce and Darren Waller, anyway), the 2020 season has been a grind at tight end. Finding a player capable of consistently producing has been like pulling teeth, except without the benefit of Novocaine.
However, a handful of options have ridden to the rescue (at least to an extent) over the second half, including a player who is still getting the hang of playing the position.
Last week against the Seattle Seahawks, Logan Thomas of the Washington Football Team recorded season highs in both receptions (13) and yardage (101). It was the second time in three weeks he had nine or more receptions and 90 yards, as well as the fourth straight game in which he amassed double-digit PPR points.
Over that same four-week span, only Kelce and Waller have more fantasy points among tight ends.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns (at NYJ) (DraftKings DFS Value: $3,500)
Hooper hasn't had 50 receiving yards in a game since Week 6, but he does have a touchdown in two of his last three outings. This is more about the matchup, though. The New York Jets lead the league in PPR points allowed to tight ends this season.
Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team (vs. CAR) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,900)
Outside of Kelce and Waller, Thomas might well be the top tight end play in Week 16. He's riding a hot streak, was targeted 15 times last week and gets a Carolina Panthers defense that ranks inside the top 10 in PPR points given up to tight ends in 2020.
BAD MATCHUPS
Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. IND) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,200)
Were it not for all the drops, Ebron might have threatened for elite status among fantasy tight ends. In Week 16, though, even finishing in the top 10 may be a tall ask. The Indianapolis Colts have mostly done a good job defending tight ends this season, and Ebron is banged up.
Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills (at NE) (DraftKings DFS Value: $3,000)
Knox has worked his way onto the streaming radar after finding the end zone in three of the past four games. But the New England Patriots haven't been a good fantasy matchup for tight ends, ranking near the bottom of the league in points allowed to the position.
SLEEPER
Jordan Akins, Houston Texans (vs. CIN) (DraftKings DFS Value: $3,300)
Akins has three games this season with at least five catches and 50 yards, including a 5/50/0 line last week against the Colts. Add in a top-five fantasy matchup with a bad Cincinnati Bengals defense and he's an OK streaming play in Week 16.
WEEK 16 TE RANKINGS
Kickers and Team Defenses
- Jason Sanders, MIA (at LV)
- Justin Tucker, BAL (vs. NYG)
- Harrison Butker, KC (vs. ATL)
- Wil Lutz, NO (vs. MIN)
- Younghoe Koo, ATL (at KC)
- Joey Slye, CAR (at WAS)
- Tyler Bass, BUF (at NE)
- Brandon McManus, DEN (at LAC)
- Rodrigo Blankenship, IND (at PIT)
- Dustin Hopkins, WAS (vs. CAR)
- Michael Badgley, LAC (vs. DEN)
- Cairo Santos, CHI (at JAX)
- Greg Zuerlein, DAL (vs. PHI)
- Daniel Carlson, LV (vs. MIA)
- Mason Crosby, GB (vs. TEN)
- Cody Parkey, CLE (at NYJ)
- Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (vs. CIN)
- Stephen Gostkowski, TEN (at GB)
- Robbie Gould, SF (at ARI)
- Mike Nugent, ARI (vs. SF)
- Matt Prater, DET (vs. TB)
- Ryan Succop, TB (at DET)
- Jake Elliott, PHI (at DAL)
- Jason Myers, SEA (vs. LAR)
- Chris Boswell, PIT (vs. IND)
- Baltimore Ravens (vs. NYG)
- Miami Dolphins (at LV)
- Chicago Bears (at JAX)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. IND)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at DET)
- Buffalo Bills (at NE)
- Washington Football Team (vs. CAR)
- Cleveland Browns (at NYJ)
- Arizona Cardinals (vs. SF)
- Carolina Panthers (at WAS)
- Los Angeles Chargers (vs. DEN)
- New Orleans Saints (vs. MIN)
- Kansas City Chiefs (vs. ATL)
- Philadelphia Eagles (at DAL)
- Houston Texans (vs. CIN)
- Los Angeles Rams (at SEA)
- Indianapolis Colts (at PIT)
- Seattle Seahawks (vs. LAR)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. CHI)
- San Francisco 49ers (at AZ)
- Dallas Cowboys (vs. PHI)
- New England Patriots (vs. BUF)
- Las Vegas Raiders (vs. MIA)
- New York Giants (vs. BAL)
- Green Bay Packers (vs. TEN)
At this time of year, we're supposed to have a large enough sample size to accurately gauge which fantasy defenses have plus matchups in a given week.
Someone apparently forgot to tell the Los Angeles Rams.
Playing against a New York Jets team that entered Week 15 last in the league in both total offense and scoring offense (and ranked near the top of the league in fantasy points surrendered to defenses), the Rams gave up 23 points, managed just two sacks and didn't have a takeaway.
It was the sort of dud performance that got some fantasy managers bounced from the playoffs, and it makes the Rams a hard defense to trust in Sunday's big NFC West showdown in Seattle.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Greg Zuerlein, Dallas Cowboys (vs. PHI)
The Dallas offense has finally built up some positive momentum of late, and it has been reflected in Zuerlein's fantasy production. The 32-year-old checks in third among all kickers in total points over the past four weeks.
Cleveland Browns Defense/Special Teams (at NYJ) (DraftKings DFS Value: $3,700)
Maybe the Jets have finally figured it out and are capable of playing competent offensive football on a weekly basis. Of course, there could also be magical flying reindeer, too. The Jets are still a fantasy matchup to target defensively in Week 16.
BAD MATCHUPS
Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders (vs. MIA)
Carlson is a top-five fantasy kicker for the season in some scoring systems. But his production has fallen off of late, and he and the Raiders host a Miami Dolphins team allowing the fewest fantasy points to kickers in 2020.
Kansas City Chiefs Defense/Special Teams (vs. ATL) (DraftKings DFS Value: $3,400)
The Chiefs are a better defensive team than they are given credit for, and they can be fantasy-relevant when the matchup is right. But while the Atlanta Falcons have no shortage of problems in 2020, moving the ball and scoring points aren't two of them.
SLEEPER
Houston Texans Defense/Special Teams (vs. CIN) (DraftKings DFS Value: $2,800)
The Texans aren't an especially good defensive team, but this recommendation doesn't have as much to do with J.J. Watt and Co. as it does a floundering Cincinnati Bengals offense that ranks toward the top of the league in fantasy points given up to defenses.
WEEK 16 K RANKINGS
WEEK 16 D/ST RANKINGS
Top 100 Overall/Flex Rankings
- Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (at GB)
- Aaron Jones, RB, GB (vs. TEN)
- Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (at NYJ)
- Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (at NO)
- Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (vs. MIN)
- Tyreek Hill, WR, KC (vs. ATL)
- Davante Adams, WR, GB (vs. TEN)
- DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI (vs. SF)
- Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (at NE)
- David Montgomery, RB, CHI (at JAX)
- Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (vs. DEN)
- Allen Robinson II, WR, CHI (at JAX)
- Mike Evans, WR, TB (at DET)
- Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (vs. DEN) [INJURED]
- Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL (at KC)
- Miles Sanders, RB, PHI (at DAL)
- A.J. Brown, WR, TEN (at GB)
- Ronald Jones II, RB, TB (at DET) [INJURED]
- Travis Kelce, TE, KCC (vs. ATL)
- Chris Godwin, WR, TB (at DET)
- Robert Woods, WR, LAR (at SEA)
- Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (at NO)
- Melvin Gordon III, RB, DEN (at LAC)
- DK Metcalf, WR, SEA (vs. LAR)
- Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (vs. CAR)
- Josh Jacobs, RB, LV (vs. MIA)
- Darren Waller, TE, LV (vs. MIA)
- James Robinson, RB, JAX (vs. CHI)
- Le'Veon Bell, RB, KC (vs. ATL)
- Amari Cooper, WR, DAL (vs. PHI)
- Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (at SEA)
- Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF (at ARI)
- Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN (at NO)
- David Johnson, RB, HOU (vs. CIN)
- Chris Carson, RB, SEA (vs. LAR)
- Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (vs. LAR)
- DeVante Parker, WR, MIA (at LV) [INJURED]
- Tony Pollard, RB, DAL (vs. PHI)
- Salvon Ahmed, RB, MIA (at LV)
- Logan Thomas, TE, WAS (vs. CAR)
- Tee Higgins, WR, CIN (at HOU)
- JK Dobbins, RB, BAL (vs. NYG)
- Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE (at NYJ)
- Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (at HOU)
- Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND (at PIT)
- Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (vs. NYG)
- Marvin Jones, WR, DET (vs. TB)
- T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND (at PIT)
- Mike Davis, RB, CAR (at WAS)
- Darrell Henderson Jr., LAR (at SEA)
- Wayne Gallman, RB, NYG (at BAL)
- Raheem Mostert, RB, SF (at ARI)
- Noah Fant, TE, DEN (at LAC)
- D'Andre Swift, RB, DET (vs. TB)
- Emmanuel Sanders, WR, NO (vs. MIN)
- Robby Anderson, WR, CAR (at WAS)
- Corey Davis, WR, TEN (at GB)
- Kenyan Drake, RB, ARI (vs. SF)
- Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ (vs. CLE)
- Mike Gesicki, TE, MIA (at LV)
- J.D. McKissic, RB, WAS (vs. CAR)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT (vs. IND)
- Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU (vs. CIN)
- James Conner, RB, PIT (vs. IND)
- Giovani Bernard, RB, CIN (at HOU)
- Chase Claypool, WR, PIT (vs. IND)
- Cole Beasley, WR, BUF (at NE)
- Robert Tonyan, TE, GB (vs. TEN)
- Antonio Brown, WR, TB (at DET)
- T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET (vs. TB)
- Devin Singletary, RB, BUF (at NE)
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL (vs. PHI)
- Sony Michel, RB, NE (vs. BUF)
- DJ Moore, WR, CAR (at WAS)
- Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE (at NYJ)
- Nelson Agholor, WR, LV (vs. MIA)
- DJ Chark Jr., WR, JAX (vs. CHI)
- Frank Gore, RB, NYJ (vs. CLE)
- Zack Moss, RB, BUF (at NE)
- Rob Gronkowski, TE, TB (at DET)
- Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG (at BAL)
- Gus Edwards, RB, BAL (vs. NYG)
- Russell Gage, WR, ATL (at KC)
- Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, SF (at ARI)
- Myles Gaskin, RB, MIA (at LV) [INJURED]
- Todd Gurley II, RB, ATL (at KC)
- Jamaal Williams, RB, GB (vs. TEN)
- Tim Patrick, WR, DEN (at LAC)
- Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT (vs. IND)
- Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN (at LAC)
- Keke Coutee WR, HOU (vs. CIN)
- Latavius Murray, RB, NO (vs. MIN)
- Jalen Reagor, WR, PHI (at DAL)
- Ty Johnson, RB, NYJ (vs. CLE)
- Austin Hooper, TE, CLE (at NYJ)
- Leonard Fournette, RB, TB (at DET)
- Rashard Higgins, WR, CLE (at NYJ)
- Peyton Barber, RB, WAS (vs. CAR)
- Nyheim Hines, RB, IND (at PIT)
- Sammy Watkins, KC (vs. ATL)
This list of the top 100 players in PPR fantasy leagues for Week 16 of the 2020 season can be used to assist in making flex decisions.
As has been the case all season long, quarterbacks are not included. If your league includes a superflex spot that is QB-eligible and you have any kind of viable signal-caller, that's who needs to be in that spot.
For most fantasy managers, this is it. The last hurrah. The big showdown. The championship game.
Come Tuesday morning, you'll either be the league champion or the runner-up.
Neither is bad, but one is certainly preferable. Don't be shy about going for broke with low-floor, high-ceiling options, especially if you feel like an underdog.
It has been another long, grueling fantasy season. Hopefully, this column helped you along the way (and yes, there will be a Week 17 edition for all those who play their title game then).
Congratulations on getting this far. Enjoy the games this weekend, good luck and have a fantastic holiday season!
WEEK 16 TOP 100 OVERALL/FLEX RANKINGS
DFS player salaries courtesy of DraftKings. Fantasy scoring data courtesy of FFToday. Fantasy points against data courtesy of My Fantasy League.
Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year.
Eligibility restrictions apply. See DraftKings.com for details.