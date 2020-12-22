Way-Too-Early Predictions for the 2020s MLB All-Decade Team

0 of 10

John Raoux/Associated Press

A year ago, fellow MLB writer Zachary Rymer and I were putting the finishing touches on B/R's 2010s MLB All-Decade team to wrap up a memorable 10 seasons of baseball.

It will be another nine years before the All-Decade discussion surfaces once again, but it's never too soon to start predicting who might find their way onto the 2020s roster.

Based on age, established skill set and future expectations, the following 10 players make up our way-too-early predictions for the best of the best for the upcoming decade.

The 10-man roster consists of a catcher, first baseman, second baseman, shortstop, third baseman, left fielder, center fielder, right fielder, right-handed pitcher and left-handed pitcher.

Also included is a "Next 5" list that serves as each position's honorable mentions.

Let the debates begin.