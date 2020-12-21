Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson Lead Fan Voting for 2021 NFL Pro Bowl

Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson Lead Fan Voting for 2021 NFL Pro BowlDecember 21, 2020
The fan votes are in for the 2021 Pro Bowl. To the surprise of absolutely no one, Patrick Mahomes remains really popular.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was the leading vote-getter with 342,353 votes, putting him just ahead of Russell Wilson (335,156 votes), the NFL announced Monday. The league will announce its 2021 Pro Bowl teams later Monday night.
There will be no game played for the 2021 Pro Bowl because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Leading Voter Getters
AFC
QB Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
RB Derrick Henry, Titans
FB Andy Janovich, Browns
WR Stefon Diggs, Bills
TE Travis Kelce, Chiefs
T Mekhi Becton, Jets
G Joel Bitonio, Browns
C David Andrews, Patriots
K Rodrigo Blankenship, Colts
RS Andre Roberts, Bills
DE Myles Garrett, Browns
DT Chris Jones, Chiefs
OLB T.J. Watt, Steelers
ILB Zach Cunningham, Texans
CB Xavien Howard, Dolphins
SS Jordan Poyer, Bills
FS Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers
P Matt Haack, Dolphins
ST Chris Board, Ravens
LS Kameron Canaday, Steelers
NFC
QB Russell Wilson, Seahawks
RB Dalvin Cook, Vikings
FB Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers
WR DK Metcalf, Seahawks
TE T.J. Hockenson, Lions
T David Bakhtiari, Packers
G Alex Cappa, Buccaneers
C Garrett Bradbury, Vikings
K Younghoe Koo, Falcons
RS Cordarrelle Patterson, Bears
DE Chase Young, Washington Football Team
DT Aaron Donald, Rams
OLB Za'Darius Smith, Packers
ILB Bobby Wagner, Seahawks
CB James Bradberry, Giants
SS Budda Baker, Cardinals
FS Quandre Diggs, Seahawks
P Johnny Hekker, Rams
ST Nick Bellore, Seahawks
LS Hunter Bradley, Packers
Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers are duking it out in the final weeks of the regular season to decide who will win the 2020 NFL MVP. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback won MVP in 2018, Super Bowl MVP last season and could cap off the greatest three-year run in NFL history.
Mahomes has thrown for 4,462 yards and 36 touchdowns against five interceptions through the first 14 games of the season. Rodgers, who is second in NFC quarterback voting, has thrown for 3,828 yards and 40 touchdowns against four interceptions. The Packers star is looking for his third MVP and first since 2014.
Derrick Henry, who could record a 2,000-yard rushing season with a big final two weeks, is currently third in Pro Bowl voting with 315,359 votes. He has a slight lead over Dalvin Cook in both rushing and votes among fans (299,673).
The Pro Bowl teams are chosen by a combination of fan voting, media and coaches.
