Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson Lead Fan Voting for 2021 NFL Pro Bowl

Brett Duke/Associated Press

The fan votes are in for the 2021 Pro Bowl. To the surprise of absolutely no one, Patrick Mahomes remains really popular.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was the leading vote-getter with 342,353 votes, putting him just ahead of Russell Wilson (335,156 votes), the NFL announced Monday. The league will announce its 2021 Pro Bowl teams later Monday night.

There will be no game played for the 2021 Pro Bowl because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leading Voter Getters

AFC

QB Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs



RB Derrick Henry, Titans



FB Andy Janovich, Browns



WR Stefon Diggs, Bills

TE Travis Kelce, Chiefs

T Mekhi Becton, Jets



G Joel Bitonio, Browns



C David Andrews, Patriots



K Rodrigo Blankenship, Colts



RS Andre Roberts, Bills



DE Myles Garrett, Browns



DT Chris Jones, Chiefs



OLB T.J. Watt, Steelers



ILB Zach Cunningham, Texans



CB Xavien Howard, Dolphins



SS Jordan Poyer, Bills



FS Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers



P Matt Haack, Dolphins



ST Chris Board, Ravens



LS Kameron Canaday, Steelers



NFC

QB Russell Wilson, Seahawks



RB Dalvin Cook, Vikings



FB Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers



WR DK Metcalf, Seahawks



TE T.J. Hockenson, Lions



T David Bakhtiari, Packers



G Alex Cappa, Buccaneers



C Garrett Bradbury, Vikings



K Younghoe Koo, Falcons

RS Cordarrelle Patterson, Bears

DE Chase Young, Washington Football Team



DT Aaron Donald, Rams

OLB Za'Darius Smith, Packers

ILB Bobby Wagner, Seahawks



CB James Bradberry, Giants



SS Budda Baker, Cardinals



FS Quandre Diggs, Seahawks



P Johnny Hekker, Rams



ST Nick Bellore, Seahawks



LS Hunter Bradley, Packers



Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers are duking it out in the final weeks of the regular season to decide who will win the 2020 NFL MVP. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback won MVP in 2018, Super Bowl MVP last season and could cap off the greatest three-year run in NFL history.

Mahomes has thrown for 4,462 yards and 36 touchdowns against five interceptions through the first 14 games of the season. Rodgers, who is second in NFC quarterback voting, has thrown for 3,828 yards and 40 touchdowns against four interceptions. The Packers star is looking for his third MVP and first since 2014.

Derrick Henry, who could record a 2,000-yard rushing season with a big final two weeks, is currently third in Pro Bowl voting with 315,359 votes. He has a slight lead over Dalvin Cook in both rushing and votes among fans (299,673).

The Pro Bowl teams are chosen by a combination of fan voting, media and coaches.