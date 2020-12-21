    Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson Lead Fan Voting for 2021 NFL Pro Bowl

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 21, 2020
    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after a touchdown by running back Le'Veon Bell in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)
    Brett Duke/Associated Press

    The fan votes are in for the 2021 Pro Bowl. To the surprise of absolutely no one, Patrick Mahomes remains really popular.

    The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was the leading vote-getter with 342,353 votes, putting him just ahead of Russell Wilson (335,156 votes), the NFL announced Monday. The league will announce its 2021 Pro Bowl teams later Monday night.

    There will be no game played for the 2021 Pro Bowl because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

          

    Leading Voter Getters

    AFC

    QB Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

    RB Derrick Henry, Titans

    FB Andy Janovich, Browns

    WR Stefon Diggs, Bills

    TE Travis Kelce, Chiefs

    Mekhi Becton, Jets

    Joel Bitonio, Browns

    David Andrews, Patriots

    Rodrigo Blankenship, Colts

    RS Andre Roberts, Bills

    DE Myles Garrett, Browns

    DT Chris Jones, Chiefs

    OLB T.J. Watt, Steelers

    ILB Zach Cunningham, Texans

    CB Xavien Howard, Dolphins

    SS Jordan Poyer, Bills

    FS Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers

    Matt Haack, Dolphins

    ST Chris Board, Ravens

    LS Kameron Canaday, Steelers

         

    NFC 

    QB Russell Wilson, Seahawks

    RB Dalvin Cook, Vikings

    FB Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers

    WR DK Metcalf, Seahawks

    TE T.J. Hockenson, Lions

    David Bakhtiari, Packers

    Alex Cappa, Buccaneers

    Garrett Bradbury, Vikings

    Younghoe Koo, Falcons

    RS Cordarrelle Patterson, Bears

    DE Chase Young, Washington Football Team

    DT Aaron Donald, Rams

    OLB Za'Darius Smith, Packers

    ILB Bobby Wagner, Seahawks

    CB James Bradberry, Giants

    SS Budda Baker, Cardinals

    FS Quandre Diggs, Seahawks

    Johnny Hekker, Rams

    ST Nick Bellore, Seahawks

    LS Hunter Bradley, Packers 


    Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers are duking it out in the final weeks of the regular season to decide who will win the 2020 NFL MVP. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback won MVP in 2018, Super Bowl MVP last season and could cap off the greatest three-year run in NFL history.

    Mahomes has thrown for 4,462 yards and 36 touchdowns against five interceptions through the first 14 games of the season. Rodgers, who is second in NFC quarterback voting, has thrown for 3,828 yards and 40 touchdowns against four interceptions. The Packers star is looking for his third MVP and first since 2014. 

    Derrick Henry, who could record a 2,000-yard rushing season with a big final two weeks, is currently third in Pro Bowl voting with 315,359 votes. He has a slight lead over Dalvin Cook in both rushing and votes among fans (299,673).

    The Pro Bowl teams are chosen by a combination of fan voting, media and coaches.

