NFL Playoff Scenarios 2020-21: AFC, NFC Week 16 Picture, Postseason PredictionsDecember 21, 2020
NFL Playoff Scenarios 2020-21: AFC, NFC Week 16 Picture, Postseason Predictions
As soon as Monday night's clash between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals is complete, only two weeks remain in the 2020 NFL regular season.
In both the AFC and NFC, there is a likely No. 1 seed. It appears the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers will secure home-field advantage in the playoffs.
After them, however, the playoff picture is only mildly clear.
While the AFC features an enjoyable wild-card mess, the NFC has a division race that can significantly alter seeding. We've broken down the current standings with tiebreakers to know, noted Week 16 clinching scenarios and provided a postseason prediction.
AFC Playoff Picture
Current AFC Matchups
No. 1 (bye) Kansas City Chiefs (13-1)
No. 7 Miami Dolphins (9-5) at No. 2 Pittsburgh Steelers (11-2)
No. 6 Indianapolis Colts (10-4) at No. 3 Buffalo Bills (11-3)
No. 5 Cleveland Browns (10-4) at No. 4 Tennessee Titans (10-4)
In the Hunt
Baltimore Ravens (9-5), Las Vegas Raiders (7-7)
AFC Scenarios
Assuming the Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals to wrap up Week 15, the AFC's top seed won't be official. But if the Chiefs win in Week 16 and the Steelers lose, Kansas City will be No. 1.
Pittsburgh holds a half-game lead on the Bills, but any misstep could be costly. Buffalo has the head-to-head tiebreaker.
Tennessee loses to the Steelers and Bills in tiebreakers but leads the Colts. Although both teams are 10-4, the Titans can clinch the AFC South with a win and Indianapolis loss in Week 16. The AFC South winner will likely be the No. 4 seed.
Indianapolis lost to Cleveland head-to-head, putting the Colts in front of the wild-card standings. Bigger picture, though, the Titans, Colts and Browns can clinch a playoff spot with a win and loss by either Miami or Baltimore in Week 16.
For the AFC's final wild-card slot, Miami leads Baltimore based on record against AFC opponents. However, Baltimore can leap above the Dolphins if they lose once.
Any combination of one Las Vegas loss, one Miami win or one Baltimore win eliminates the Raiders.
NFC Playoff Picture
Current NFC Matchups
No. 1 (bye) Green Bay Packers (11-3)
No. 7 Arizona Cardinals (8-6) at No. 2 New Orleans Saints (10-4)
No. 6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-5) at No. 3 Seattle Seahawks (10-4)
No. 5 Los Angeles Rams (9-5) at No. 4 Washington (6-8)
NFC Scenarios
Despite holding a one-game advantage on both the Saints and Seahawks, Green Bay owns a tiebreaker on both teams. If the Packers win one of their last two games, they'll be the No. 1 seed.
New Orleans has clinched the NFC South, while Seattle could do so with a victory over Los Angeles in Week 16. The Saints can secure the No. 2 seed by winning the next two games or having an equal record to the Seahawks. But if New Orleans is tied with an NFC West-winning Los Angeles, the Rams would be No. 2. Both scenarios are because of a superior record against NFC teams.
However, the Rams can only win the NFC West if they defeat Seattle this weekend and either defeat Arizona in Week 17 or the Seahawks lose to the 49ers.
The NFC East winner will be the No. 4 seed. Washington can wrap up the division with a win and a Giants loss in Week 16.
While the wild-card race is relatively unsettled, both the Rams and Buccaneers can clinch a playoff berth in Week 16. Either way, a win or a Chicago Bears loss would do the trick.
Additionally, if the Bears lose, the Cardinals can also secure a playoff spot with a win.
Postseason Predictions
Based on the current standings and projected results, the following matchups are the expected first-round games.
AFC Projection
No. 1 (bye) Kansas City Chiefs
No. 7 Cleveland Browns at No. 2 Buffalo Bills
No. 6 Baltimore Ravens at No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers
No. 5 Tennessee Titans at No. 4 Indianapolis Colts
NFC Projection
No. 1 (bye) Green Bay Packers
No. 7 Arizona Cardinals at No. 2 New Orleans Saints
No. 6 Seattle Seahawks at No. 3 Los Angeles Rams
No. 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 4 Washington
Super Bowl Prediction
Chiefs defeat Packers