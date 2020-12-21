NFL Playoff Scenarios 2020-21: AFC, NFC Week 16 Picture, Postseason Predictions

0 of 3

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

As soon as Monday night's clash between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals is complete, only two weeks remain in the 2020 NFL regular season.

In both the AFC and NFC, there is a likely No. 1 seed. It appears the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers will secure home-field advantage in the playoffs.

After them, however, the playoff picture is only mildly clear.

While the AFC features an enjoyable wild-card mess, the NFC has a division race that can significantly alter seeding. We've broken down the current standings with tiebreakers to know, noted Week 16 clinching scenarios and provided a postseason prediction.