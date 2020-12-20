Patrick Mahomes Discusses Idolizing Drew Brees After Chiefs Beat Saints

Patrick Mahomes Discusses Idolizing Drew Brees After Chiefs Beat SaintsDecember 21, 2020
New Orleans Saints star Drew Brees has been going at this for long enough that he has served as a source of inspiration and as an on-field opponent for Patrick Mahomes.
Following his team's 32-29 victory over the Saints, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback told CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson how he "idolized" Brees during his formative years:
Mahomes, 25, was five years old when Brees guided Purdue to a Rose Bowl bid in 2000, and he was 14 when the Saints were crowned Super Bowl XLIV champions as Brees was named the game's MVP.
Brees had basically already built a Hall of Fame resume by the time Mahomes started his freshman season at Texas Tech in 2014. Now, the 41-year-old represents the old guard, with Mahomes representing the new generation.
And there's a pretty good chance a young fan watched Sunday's game and will go on to inherit the mantle the 2018 MVP leaves behind when his career wraps up.
Jets' First Win Complicates Things 😅
@GDavenport breaks down the ramifications of NY's unlikely win on the NFL playoffs and the 2021 Draft ➡️