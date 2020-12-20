Patrick Mahomes Discusses Idolizing Drew Brees After Chiefs Beat Saints

Butch Dill/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints star Drew Brees has been going at this for long enough that he has served as a source of inspiration and as an on-field opponent for Patrick Mahomes.

Following his team's 32-29 victory over the Saints, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback told CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson how he "idolized" Brees during his formative years:

Mahomes, 25, was five years old when Brees guided Purdue to a Rose Bowl bid in 2000, and he was 14 when the Saints were crowned Super Bowl XLIV champions as Brees was named the game's MVP.

Brees had basically already built a Hall of Fame resume by the time Mahomes started his freshman season at Texas Tech in 2014. Now, the 41-year-old represents the old guard, with Mahomes representing the new generation.

And there's a pretty good chance a young fan watched Sunday's game and will go on to inherit the mantle the 2018 MVP leaves behind when his career wraps up.