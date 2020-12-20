    Patrick Mahomes Discusses Idolizing Drew Brees After Chiefs Beat Saints

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 21, 2020

    New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) greets Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    Butch Dill/Associated Press

    New Orleans Saints star Drew Brees has been going at this for long enough that he has served as a source of inspiration and as an on-field opponent for Patrick Mahomes.

    Following his team's 32-29 victory over the Saints, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback told CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson how he "idolized" Brees during his formative years:

    Mahomes, 25, was five years old when Brees guided Purdue to a Rose Bowl bid in 2000, and he was 14 when the Saints were crowned Super Bowl XLIV champions as Brees was named the game's MVP.

    Brees had basically already built a Hall of Fame resume by the time Mahomes started his freshman season at Texas Tech in 2014. Now, the 41-year-old represents the old guard, with Mahomes representing the new generation.

    And there's a pretty good chance a young fan watched Sunday's game and will go on to inherit the mantle the 2018 MVP leaves behind when his career wraps up.

